When is the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and how could it affect EUR/USD?

US ISM Manufacturing PMI Overview
The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) will release its latest manufacturing business survey result, also known as the ISM Manufacturing PMI at 15:00 GMT this Monday. Consensus estimate point to a modest recovery in the manufacturing sector activity and the index is seen rebounding from the previous month's reading of 47.2 to 48.5 in January – still marking the sixth consecutive month of contraction.
Meanwhile, analysts at TD Securities expect the manufacturing ISM index to be lifted back toward 50 in January by more positive sentiment following the Phase One trade deal. “We expect that lift to offset negative news on Boeing. Even at 50, our forecast is relatively weak in an absolute sense, but it would be up from 47.8 in December (and 47.2 in the original report). Most of the regional manufacturing surveys that have been reported for January have signaled improvement, with the Chicago survey the main exception.”
How could it affect EUR/USD?
Any positive surprise might provide an additional boost to the already stronger US dollar and continue exerting some downward pressure on the major. Alternatively, a weaker reading might reinforce expectations that the Fed will ease monetary policy further and prompt some USD selling, albeit the negative reaction is likely to remain limited.
Meanwhile, FXStreet's own Analyst Yohay Elam offered important technical levels to trade the EUR/USD pair: “EUR/USD is battling 1.1065, which was a stubborn support line in December. Next, 1.1040 capped it during January and is also where the 50 SMA hits the price. 1.1020 and 1.0990 are next. Some resistance awaits at 1.1075, a support line from January, and then 1.1095, Friday's high. It is followed by 1.1120 and 1.1145.”
Key Notes
• US Manufacturing PMI Preview: Trade takes back seat to the virus
• EUR/USD Forecast: Coronavirus gives, coronavirus takes away, downtrend resistance looms
• EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong resistance emerged at 1.1090/95
About the US ISM manufacturing PMI
The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) Manufacturing Index shows business conditions in the US manufacturing sector. It is a significant indicator of the overall economic condition in the US. A result above 50 is seen as positive (or bullish) for the USD, whereas a result below 50 is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD plunges to around 1.3050 as no trade deal Brexit fears rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3050, down some 1%. UK PM Johnson will reportedly adopt a tough line in talks with the EU about a future trade deal post-Brexit. UK final manufacturing PMI beat with 50 points.
EUR/USD struggles amid coronavirus headlines, ahead of US data
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.1050, below Friday's highs. The US dollar is attempting a recovery as treasury yields rise despite the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is next.
Forex Today: Coronavirus devastates Chinese markets, Boris pressures the pound, US data eyed
Coronavirus news: The number of official cases has topped 17,000, and the death toll is around 360. The first death outside China has been reported, and additional airlines have limited flights to the mainland.
Gold retreats from multi-week tops, slides below $1580 level
Gold dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1574 region in the last hour and has now reversed the previous session's positive move. Positive US bond yields, a modest USD uptick further added to the selling bias.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.