Silver Price Forecast: XAG/USD drops to near $76.00 while investors await FOMC Minutes

Silver price (XAG/USD) trades lower to near $76.00 during the Asian trading session on Tuesday. The white metal has been slightly under pressure as dovish Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations remain capped despite cooling United States (US) inflation in January.

Theoretically, immaterial dovish Fed prospects in the near-term weigh on non-yielding assets, such as Silver.

The data showed on Friday that the US headline inflation dropped to 2.4% Year-on-Year (YoY) from 2.7% in December. In the same period, the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) – which excludes volatile food and energy items – grew moderately by 2.5%, as expected, against the previous reading of 2.6%.

Meanwhile, investors brace for high volatility in the North American session as US markets will open after an extended weekend.

This week, the major trigger for the Silver price will be the release of Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes of the January policy meeting on Wednesday. In the meeting, the Federal Reserve (Fed) left interest rates unchanged in the range of 3.50%-3.75%.

Globally, investors will pay attention to the second round of talks between the US and Iran in Geneva during the day. Delegates from both nations are expected to discuss the nuclear programme in Tehran. Ahead of talks, US President Donald Trump has signaled that Iran will make a deal, while warning that the nation will face consequences if they don’t resolve issues.

Silver technical analysis

In the daily chart, XAG/USD trades at $75.98. The 20-day exponential moving average descends to $83.52, signaling a weakening short-term structure. Price holds below this gauge, keeping rebounds capped and leaving sellers in control. RSI(14) at 43.67 (neutral) stays under the midline, indicating momentum favors the downside without oversold conditions.

A daily close back above the falling 20-day EMA would ease immediate pressure and improve the near-term tone. Absent that, the path of least resistance remains lower, with failed bounces prone to being faded as the average continues to cap recovery attempts.

