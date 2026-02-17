TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD declines on RBA minutes, US Dollar cautious ahead of Fed minutes

  • The Australian Dollar pulls back following the release of the central bank’s minutes.
  • Reserve Bank of Australia policymakers provide no predefined path for interest rates.
  • The US Dollar trades without a clear direction ahead of the Fed minutes and preliminary growth data.
AUD/USD declines on RBA minutes, US Dollar cautious ahead of Fed minutes
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

AUD/USD trades around 0.7050 on Tuesday at the time of writing, down 0.40% on the day, as the Australian Dollar (AUD) weakens following the release of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes.

The account of the February meeting shows that policymakers considered the rate hike necessary to prevent inflation from remaining above target for too long. Members judged that, without a policy response, price pressures would likely stay elevated for an extended period. However, the Minutes did not provide any indication of a specific interest rate path, emphasizing that future decisions will remain data-dependent. This lack of firm forward guidance limits support for the Australian Dollar, as investors remain cautious about the scale and timing of further tightening.

Market participants are now turning their attention to Australia’s employment data due later this week. According to analysts at BBH, labor market dynamics will be pivotal for rate expectations. Elias Haddad, Global Head of Markets Strategy at BBH, notes that the RBA has resumed its tightening cycle and signaled the possibility of further rate increases amid resilient private demand and persistent labor market tightness. Strong job creation would reinforce expectations of additional hikes over the next twelve months, potentially supporting the Aussie, while weaker data could weigh further on the currency.

On the US side, the US Dollar (USD) is trading in a hesitant manner at the start of the week, with volumes remaining thin after a long weekend in the United States (US). Investors are adopting a wait-and-see stance ahead of the release of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes and the preliminary fourth-quarter Gross Domestic Product (GDP) estimate. These releases could refine expectations regarding the policy outlook of the Federal Reserve (Fed), as markets seek further clues about the timing and magnitude of potential rate adjustments.

Australian Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies today. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.30%0.81%-0.06%0.27%0.41%0.18%0.31%
EUR-0.30%0.50%-0.34%-0.01%0.12%-0.12%0.01%
GBP-0.81%-0.50%-0.85%-0.54%-0.39%-0.64%-0.50%
JPY0.06%0.34%0.85%0.32%0.47%0.22%0.36%
CAD-0.27%0.01%0.54%-0.32%0.14%-0.09%0.04%
AUD-0.41%-0.12%0.39%-0.47%-0.14%-0.24%-0.11%
NZD-0.18%0.12%0.64%-0.22%0.09%0.24%0.13%
CHF-0.31%-0.01%0.50%-0.36%-0.04%0.11%-0.13%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.1800 on renewed USD strength

EUR/USD extends its daily slide and trades at a fresh weekly low below 1.1850 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. Renewed US Dollar strength, combined with a softer risk tone keep the pair undermined alongside downbeat German ZEW sentiment readings for February. 

GBP/USD falls below 1.3550, pressured by weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD falls below 1.3550, pressured by weak UK jobs report

GBP/USD remains under heavy bearish pressure and falls toward 1.3500 on Tuesday. The UK employment data highlighted worsening labor market conditions, bolstering bets for a BoE interest rate cut next month and making it difficult for Pound Sterling to stay resilient against its peers.

Gold recovers modestly, stays deep in red below $4,950

Gold recovers modestly, stays deep in red below $4,950

Gold (XAU/USD) stages a rebound but remains deep in negative territory below $4,950 after touching its weakest level in over a week near $4,850 earlier in the day. Renewed US Dollar strength makes it difficult for XAU/USD to gather recovery momentum despite the risk-averse market atmosphere.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP upside looks limited amid deteriorating retail demand

The cryptocurrency market extends weakness with major coins including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) trading in sideways price action at the time of writing on Tuesday.

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

UK jobs market weakens, bolstering rate cut hopes

In the UK, the latest jobs report made for difficult reading. Nonetheless, this represents yet another reminder for the Bank of England that they need to act swiftly given the collapse in inflation expected over the coming months. 

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar mixed sentiment caps recovery

Stellar price remains under pressure, trading at $0.170 on Tuesday after failing to close above the key resistance on Sunday. The derivatives metric supports the bearish sentiment, with XLM’s short bets rising among traders and funding rates turning negative.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers