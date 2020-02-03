EUR/USD Price Analysis: Strong resistance emerged at 1.1090/95

  • EUR/USD is coming under renewed downside pressure.
  • Friday’s failure to surpass the 55-day SMA triggers the leg lower.

EUR/USD is slipping back to the 100-day SMA in the 1.1070/65 band on Monday following Friday’s failed attempt to regain the 55-day SMA near 1.1090.

Above this area, the downside pressure should alleviate and allow for a move to the more relevant 200-day SMA, today at 1.1126.

If the 100-day SMA is cleared on a convincing fashion, then the 1.1000/1.0990 region should return to the investors’ radar.

EUR/USD daily chart

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1069
Today Daily Change 35
Today Daily Change % -0.20
Today daily open 1.1091
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1093
Daily SMA50 1.11
Daily SMA100 1.1072
Daily SMA200 1.1128
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1092
Previous Daily Low 1.1017
Previous Weekly High 1.1092
Previous Weekly Low 1.0992
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1063
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1046
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1041
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0992
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0966
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1116
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1142
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1191

 

 

