Fed’s Goolsbee: There are potentially several more rate cuts
Federal Reserve (Fed) President of the Bank of Chicago, Austan Goolsbee, said that services inflation is “not tame” and added that there are potentially several more rate cuts in 2026, in an interview with CNBC on Tuesday
Key takeaways:
Recent headline inflation was partly pulled down due to base effects.
Services inflation is "not tame."
Goods with higher tariffed content have tended to see larger price increases.
There are potentially "several more" rate cuts in 2026 in progress on inflation resumes.
Consider a 3% policy rate a "loose" estimate of neutral.
Want some evidence that inflation is headed back to 2% and then I think rates can keep coming down.
Have known chair nominee Warsh for a long time and is a "big fan" of his from working together during the Great Financial Crisis."
US Dollar Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|0.29%
|0.80%
|-0.05%
|0.26%
|0.40%
|0.17%
|0.30%
|EUR
|-0.29%
|0.50%
|-0.36%
|-0.03%
|0.11%
|-0.12%
|0.00%
|GBP
|-0.80%
|-0.50%
|-0.85%
|-0.53%
|-0.39%
|-0.62%
|-0.49%
|JPY
|0.05%
|0.36%
|0.85%
|0.32%
|0.46%
|0.23%
|0.36%
|CAD
|-0.26%
|0.03%
|0.53%
|-0.32%
|0.14%
|-0.09%
|0.04%
|AUD
|-0.40%
|-0.11%
|0.39%
|-0.46%
|-0.14%
|-0.23%
|-0.10%
|NZD
|-0.17%
|0.12%
|0.62%
|-0.23%
|0.09%
|0.23%
|0.13%
|CHF
|-0.30%
|-0.01%
|0.49%
|-0.36%
|-0.04%
|0.10%
|-0.13%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.