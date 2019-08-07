When is the RBNZ and how it could affect NZD/USD?

RBNZ overview
The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will announce the monetary policy decision at 02:00 GMT today. The central bank is expected to cut interest rates to a fresh record low and signal readiness to do more.
The RBNZ will lower the official cash rate (OCR) by 25 basis points to 1.25%, according to 18 of 25 economists polled by Bloomberg earlier this week.
Analysts in Australia and New Zealand Bank have affirmed the market consensus of a rate cut ahead of the event by saying:
“The RBNZ said in June that a lower OCR “was likely to be necessary” and that risks were “tilted to the downside”. Data since then has confirmed this.”
Market priced for 25 basis point rate cut
The NZD/USD pair dropped from 0.6791 to 0.6448 in 12 trading days to Aug. 5 due to escalating Sino-US trade tensions and dovish RBNZ expectations.
Impact on NZD/USD
With the rate cut likely priced in, the focus will be on the forward guidance. The central bank may revise lower its interest rate forecast for 2019.
NZD/USD will likely take a hit if the central bank cuts rates and revises lower the forecast for OCR to 1%. The kiwi could find some love if the RBNZ cuts rates by 25 basis points, but refrains from signaling further easing, although the RBNZ has little room to sound hawkish, as global central banks moving toward additional easing.
As of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.6542, representing moderate gains on the day. The currency pair carved out a Doji candle on Tuesday, having dropped from 0.6791 to 0.6448 in the preceding 12 days.
The Doji candle represents seller exhaustion and indicates scope for technical recovery. That said, a bullish Doji reversal would be confirmed only if the pair closes today above 0.6590 (Doji candle's high). That could happen if the RBNZ sounds less dovish-than-expected.
About the RBNZ interest decision and statement
The RBNZ interest rate decision is announced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand. If the RBNZ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the NZD. The RBNZ rate statement contains the explanations of their decision on interest rates and commentary about the economic conditions that influenced their decision.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bounces off 4H 100MA towards 6-week old resistance-line
Having bounced off 4H 100MA, the EUR/USD again aims for near-term resistance-line as it takes the bids to 1.1217 during early Wednesday. A week-old rising support-line seems immediate support.
GBP/USD remains confined in a range as no-deal Brexit concerns gain little attention
GBP/USD keeps following a short-term symmetrical triangle as a lack of economic indicators and summer recess in the UK’s parliament restrict cable moves despite increasing odds for no-deal Brexit.
USD/JPY: Sellers are back as Tokyo open reassesses trade war respite
USD/JPY buyers can’t be happy for long as the pair drops to 106.22 on Tokyo open. The quote benefited from China’s scaling back the currency from record lows against the USD. Chinese media adds fuel into the US-China trade war.
Gold: Eyes on 127.2% Fibo target
The yellow metal has been on fire of late with the bulls have been eyeing up the 127.2% Fibo target up at 1,560 while holding well above the 20-day moving average and the 78.60% retracement of the recent ranges.
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Cash Rate Decision: Poised to cut again
The New Zealand central bank began the current round of rate decreases when Governor Adrian Orr reduced the cash rate 0.25% on May 8th. The RBA followed with its base with a quarter point cut to 1.25% on June 4th.