When is the German Industrial Production and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Overview
Germany, Eurozone's manufacturing powerhouse, will publish Industrial Production data for February at 06:00 GMT.
The output is forecasted to have contracted by 0.9% month-on-month, having risen by 3% in the previous month. The annualized figure is expected to come in at -3.9% compared to -1.3% in January.
Downturn eased in February?
The downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector eased in February, despite coronavirus-led supply chain disruption, according to IHS Markit/BME Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI).
The headline figure rose to a 13-month high of 48.0 in February, up from January's reading of 45.3. The upward pressure came from of its component, with output, new orders, employment and stocks of purchases each falling at slower rates, according to the official report.
A reading below 50 indices contraction, however, the rise from 45.3 to 48.00 represents an easing of the rate of contraction.
As a result, the possibility of Germany's industrial production bettering estimates cannot be ruled out.
Impact on EUR/USD
Macro data dating back to February is of little relevance now, as it is generally accepted by now that the coronavirus outbreak, which gathered pace across the Eurozone in March, may have pushed the economy into a recession.
As a result, a big beat in Germany's industrial production for February may not yield a big positive reaction in EUR/USD, more so, as the futures tied to the S&P 500 futures are currently reporting a 0.60% drop and could draw bids for the US dollar.
On the other hand, if the data shows the manufacturing output was already facing renewed slowdown ahead of the coronavirus crisis seen in March, the single currency may go on the offer, possibly challenging support at 1.0770. The pair has bounced at least two times from that level since Friday.
About German Industrial Production
The Industrial Production released by the Statistisches Bundesamt Deutschland measures outputs of the German factories and mines. Changes in industrial production are widely followed as a major indicator of strength in the manufacturing sector. A high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the EUR, whereas a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD attempts recovery amid as Johnson's condition is in focus
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 as the focus remains on PM Johnson's condition. The 55-year old is in intensive care, receiving oxygen and Foreign Secretary Raab is in charge.
EUR/USD rises toward 1.09 amid a better market mood
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.09, up amid falling coronavirus cases in the old continent and as German industrial output beat expectations with 0.3% for February. New US fiscal stimulus is also eyed.
Crypto starship starts the engines, pointing beyond limits
The bullish scenarios are fulfilled and bring the Top 3 to the launch pad. Ether's dominance shoots up and improves by more than 10% in a single day. The movement shows strong potential not seen since the 2017 bump.
Gold corrects from multi-week tops, slides further below $1650 level
Gold finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh session lows, around the $1645 region in the last hour.
WTI probes $30.00 following latest recovery moves, eyes on API
WTI benefits from recent risk-on, upbeat comments from US President Trump. Oil traders may now wait for the private weekly inventory data from the American Petroleum Institute (API), prior 10.485M, for fresh direction.