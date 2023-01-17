Canada CPI Overview
Statistics Canada will release the consumer inflation figures for December later during the early North American session on Wednesday, at 13:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to decline sharply by 0.5% during the reported month as compared to a modest 0.1% rise in November. Furthermore, the yearly rate is expected to decelerate from 6.8% to 6.3% in December. That said, the Bank of Canada's Core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is estimated to edge higher by 0.1% in December and rise to 6.1% on a yearly basis from 5.8% in November.
Analysts at CIBC offer a brief preview of the key macro data and explain: “Canadians finally caught a break from ever rising prices in December, albeit mainly at the pumps. A sharp decline in gasoline prices will be the main factor behind an expected 0.6% MoM drop in headline CPI, and a deceleration in the annual rate to 6.3%, from 6.8% in the prior month. Used car prices could also have seen a slight dip. However, there are unfortunately a number of areas in which prices are likely to have risen even further, including food and potentially air fares as demand recovered closer to pre-pandemic norms over the holiday season.”
How Could it Affect USD/CAD?
Ahead of the release, the USD/CAD pair flat-lines around the 1.3400 mark and is influenced by a combination of diverging forces. A modest US Dollar strength acts as a tailwind for the major. Crude oil prices, meanwhile, hit a fresh two-week high and underpin the commodity-linked Loonie, which, in turn, caps the upside for the pair.
A surprisingly stronger Canadian CPI print will be enough to provide a fresh lift to the domestic currency and prompt aggressive selling around the USD/CAD pair. Conversely, a weaker-than-expected report should allow the pair to capitalize on its recent bounce from the lowest level since November 25 touched last Friday.
About Canadian CPI
The Consumer Price Index (CPI) released by Statistics Canada is a measure of price movements by the comparison between the retail prices of a representative shopping basket of goods and services. The purchasing power of CAD is dragged down by inflation. The Bank of Canada aims at an inflation range (1%-3%). Generally speaking, a high reading is seen as anticipatory of a rate hike and is positive (or bullish) for the CAD.
