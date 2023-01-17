Statistics Canada will release December Consumer Price Index (CPI) data on Tuesday, January 17 at 13:30 and as we get closer to the release time, here are the forecasts by the economists and researchers of six major banks regarding the upcoming Canadian inflation data.
Headline is expected at 6.3% year-on-year vs. 6.8% in November. If so, it would continue the deceleration from the 8.1% peak in June to the lowest since February 2021.
TDS
“We look for headline CPI to slow to 6.4% YoY in December as a sharp drop in energy prices drives a 0.5% MoM decline. Clothing will also weigh on the headline print, while food prices, rents, and mortgage interest provide a source of strength. Core inflation measures will also remain in the spotlight with CPI-trim/median projected to edge lower to 5.1% from record highs.”
RBC Economics
“We expect headline CPI growth slowed to 6.4% in December from 6.8% in November.”
NBF
“Plunging gasoline prices, combined with expected weakness in the goods sector, should have weighed on the headline figure, offsetting sustained price pressure in the services segment and translating into a 0.7% monthly decline for the headline index. If we’re right, the 12-month rate should drop six ticks to 6.2%. We expect the moderation in core measures to have continued on MoM basis, something which should translate into a decline in the 12-month-rate for both the CPI-Trim (from 5.3% to 5.2%) and the CPI-Median (from 5.0% to 4.8%).”
Citibank
“We expect a 0.6% MoM decline in (non-seasonally adjusted) headline CPI in December, which would take the YoY reading to 6.3% after having stabilized close to 7% since August. Falling retail gas prices will weigh substantially on CPI in December with usual seasonal weakness in components like apparel prices and recreation. Core measures have stabilizing around 5% annualized in recent months and while we see some moderate downside risks in December (falling around 0.1 0.2pp), this still elevated level of core inflation is unlikely to change the outcome of a 25 bps hike by the BoC.”
CIBC
“Canadians finally caught a break from ever rising prices in December, albeit mainly at the pumps. A sharp decline in gasoline prices will be the main factor behind an expected 0.6% MoM drop in headline CPI, and a deceleration in the annual rate to 6.3%, from 6.8% in the prior month. Used car prices could also have seen a slight dip. However, there are unfortunately a number of areas in which prices are likely to have risen even further, including food and potentially air fares as demand recovered closer to pre-pandemic norms over the holiday season.”
Wells Fargo
“We expect headline CPI fell to 6.5% YoY in December from 6.8% in November, given some softening in energy prices. Seeing as though inflation is on a downward path, we believe a peak will soon be in sight for BoC policy interest rates, although not quite yet, as inflation is still well above the central bank's inflation target. In our view, the BoC will be paying close attention to the path of underlying inflation pressures to determine its monetary tightening path. We have seen some encouraging signs that underlying inflation could soon begin to ease, as shorter supplier delivery times show improvement in supply chains, while lower commodity prices should see CPI trend lower too. We expect the BpC to raise its policy rate 25 bps at its January meeting to a terminal rate of 4.50%. As long as core inflation begins receding noticeably in the months ahead, we anticipate the BoC's January rate hike to be the last of the current cycle.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.0800 ahead of German ZEW
EUR/USD is in a rangebound territory above 1.08000 amid solid Treasury yields and a pause in the US Dollar recovery. Weak Chinese data and pre-BoJ decision anxiety keep investors on the edge. Hawkish ECB commentary continues to lend support to the Euro ahead of ZEW.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.2200 as USD recovery stalls
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2200, rebounding from daily lows after the UK labor market report. The UK Jobless Rate steadied at 3.7% in November while the average hourly earnings rose more than expected. The US Dollar rebound fizzles out, helping the pair.
Gold edges lower amid firmer US Dollar, downside seems limited
Gold price edges lower for the second successive day on Tuesday and moves further away from its highest level since April, around the $1,929 region touched the previous day. The XAU/USD remains depressed heaving into the European session.
Luna Classic could yield massive gains for holders, if Terra community does this
An independent Terra development community, TerraCVita has raised $2 million to fund new DeFi projects on its ecosystem. Terra, which has suffered contagion after the collapse of crypto broker FTX, could see a recovery in its native token Luna Classic’s price.
A day away, but the BOJ holds sway
It might be a day away, but the BoJ still holds sway as markets fret about the BoJ's highly uncomfortable position, which is likely holding global markets hostage. Global shares are trading mixed after a quiet session for overseas markets because Wall Street was closed for a public holiday.