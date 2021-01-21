When is the Australian Retail Sales and how could they affect AUD/USD?

Retail Sales overview
Early Friday, the market sees the preliminary reading for the December month Retail Sales data from Australia at 00:30 GMT. Following successive two months of recovery, recently by 7.1% YoY, AUD/USD traders fear a sober reading, some pessimists in the market also say -1.5%.
Ahead of the release, TD Securities said,
Retail sales are likely to remain robust in Dec, after the 7.1% m/m increase in Nov. To recap, we saw healthy sales in discretionary retail (14.3% m/m) in Nov as the economy reopens, and we expect the momentum to continue as consumers remain optimistic about the economic recovery.
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD stays mildly bid around 0.7770, rising for the fourth consecutive day, by the press time of early Asian trading on Friday. The pair recently benefited from the upbeat prints of Australia’s preliminary readings of the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI for January, up 57.2 versus 55.9 prior. Also supporting the quote could be the cautious optimism in the markets after Joe Biden entered the White House as the 46th US President and easing virus-led restrictions in Australia, not to forget the previous day’s upbeat Aussie employment report for December.
Although fears of a downtick in the Retail Sales can’t be ruled out, the overall sentiment is less likely to be hurt and hence can keep the AUD/USD pair positive despite slightly weaker data, if any. Alternatively, an extended rise in the Retail Sales number could keep the bulls happy.
Technically, 21-day SMA near 0.7705, followed by lows marked since January 05 around 0.7658-65, seems to restrict the pair’s short-term downside. As a result, a descending resistance line from January 06, at 0.7800 now, lures AUD/USD bulls.
Key Notes
AUD/USD: Bulls targeting 0.7800 aren’t out of the woods, Aussie Retail Sales in focus
AUD/USD Forecast: Chances still skewed to the upside
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it's considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Sellers elusive after weak Aussie Retail Sales
The weaker-than-expected Aussie Retail Sales data fail to elicit a bearish reaction from the Aussie dollar. AUD/USD remains flatlined near 0.7765. The decline in consumer spending during the holiday season puts a question mark on the strength of the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
GBP/USD stays above 1.3700 despite looming border close in Britain
GBP/USD bulls catch a breather as the quote gyrates near the upper end of immediate trading range. UK policymakers push PM Johnson for full closure of UK borders, EU policymakers also emphasize further strict activity restrictions.
Gold bulls catch a breather above $1,850 amid virus woes
Gold fades recovery moves from $1,858.43, stays near two-week top. The yellow metal refreshed two-week top the previous day on stimulus hopes but the COVID-19 and downbeat data from the US, not to forget upbeat ECB, probes the bulls afterward.
Litecoin price could see a small pump to $150 as indicator flashes buy signals
Litecoin had a significant sell-off in the past 48 hours following Bitcoin’s bearish run towards $30,000. The entire cryptocurrency market lost more than $100 billion in the past 24 hours, but LTC could jump up again.
Dollar Index drops back below 21DMA but supported above 90.00 for now
DXY came under further selling pressure on Thursday, dropping about 0.4% or just under 40 points to fall to fresh lows of the week under 90.10. The Index also dropped back below its 21-day moving average.