When is the Australian employment report and how could it affect AUD/USD?

August month employment statistics from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, up for publishing at 01:30 GMT on Thursday, will be the immediate catalyst for the AUD/USD pair traders. The figures become more important after the recently dovish comments from Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Philip Lowe.
Market consensus favors Employment Change to drop from +2.2K previous readouts to -70.0K on a seasonally adjusted basis whereas the Unemployment Rate is likely to rise from 4.6% to 4.9%. Further, the Participation Rate may also slow down from 66.00% to 65.7%.
TD Securities expect a mixed data while saying,
Employment is likely to decline sharply in August with NSW and VIC in lockdown. However, we are more optimistic than the market and expect employment to decline by 65k (market forecast: -80k) as fiscal support is likely to partly offset some job losses. This was seen in the July labor data with the adjustment to the labor market occurring through lower hours worked and not job losses. Nonetheless, the participation rate is still likely to edge lower to 65.8% (July: 66.0%) while the unemployment rate is expected to creep higher to 4.9% (Jul: 4.6%) in August.
Additionally, analysts at Westpac said,
The focus is on the size of the hit to jobs from the combined Sydney and Melbourne lockdowns. Looking at the ABS payrolls estimate, through the month to 14 August, payrolls are down -2.4%. Making an allowance for potential revisions our employment forecast is –150k (–1.6% not seasonally adjusted). This brings the proportional variation between payrolls and employment closer to what was seen during the lockdowns last year but we still see upside (a smaller negative) rather than downside to our forecast. The median forecast is -80k but with a wide range of -300k to +2k. Lockdowns weigh on the participation rate, meaning the unemployment rate is misleadingly low – just 4.6% in July. We look for a rise to 5.0% in August, in line with the median forecast.
How could the data affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD struggles to keep the previous day’s rebound from a monthly low while edging higher around 0.7340 before the key Aussie data release. While the receding chatters supporting the Fed’s tapering seems to have triggered the pair’s corrective pullback the previous day, headlines concerning China and the pre-data anxiety seems to challenge the bulls of late.
Among the major hurdles, Australia’s security pact with the UK and the US weigh on its already bad relations with the biggest customer China. Also, downbeat expectations from the Aussie data and RBA Governor Lowe’s covid fears keep AUD/USD sellers hopeful.
However, the weaker numbers are already a known fact considering the local lockdown and hence may not have a major downside impact on the AUD/USD prices unless coming out as too negative. On the contrary, positive surprises will be welcomed as RBA’s Lowe rejects the rate hike tantrum despite speaking of economic fears from the COVID-19 outbreak in Australia.
Technically, AUD/USD bounced off August 31 lows the previous day while taking a U-turn from 20-DMA, around 0.7327 by the press time. The rebound currently battles a downward sloping trend line from September 07. In addition to the stated trend line hurdle, steady RSI and fears of downbeat employment figures also challenge the pair bulls. Hence, a clear upside break of the stated resistance line, near 0.7335, followed by the 50-DMA level of 0.7350, becomes necessary for the pair to extend the latest advances.
Key Notes
AUD/USD Price Analysis: Weekly resistance, 50-DMA in focus ahead of Australia employment
AUD/USD steady above 0.7300 awaits for Australian employment data
Australian Employment Preview: AUD to remain under pressure on weak August jobs report
About the Employment Change
The Employment Change released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a measure of the change in the number of employed people in Australia. Generally speaking, a rise in this indicator has positive implications for consumer spending which stimulates economic growth. Therefore, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish).
About the Unemployment Rate
The Unemployment Rate released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is the number of unemployed workers divided by the total civilian labor force. If the rate hikes, indicates a lack of expansion within the Australian labor market. As a result, a rise leads to weaken the Australian economy. A decrease of the figure is seen as positive (or bullish) for the AUD, while an increase is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.
GBP/USD: AUKUS, UK PM Johnson’s reshuffle test bulls around 1.3850, US Retail Sales eyed
GBP/USD struggles to keep the rebound from a weekly low of around 1.3850 during Thursday’s Asian session. The cable pair posted the heaviest upside in a week following a broad US dollar downside amid the risk-on mood.
Gold stays pressured below $1,800, US data eyed
After testing the high near $1,806 gold prices quickly retreated below $1,800 on Wednesday where it currently hovers. The prices trade in a very narrow trade band as the US dollar recovers some ground.
XRP price crash incoming as support weakens
XRP price faces a substantial move to the south if support does not hold. The near-term support on the $0.02/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is the triple-bottom at $1.04. If XRP bulls fail to hold $1.40, look out below.
EUR/USD: Further upside past 1.1800 hinges on bullish flag confirmation
EUR/USD edges higher around 1.1820, keeping the short-term bullish flag intact, during Thursday’s Asian session. The major currency pair also stays above 200-SMA amid an upbeat Momentum line.