- AUD/USD is steady awaiting a fresh catalyst.
- Improved market sentiment, weighs on the greenback.
- Australian employment figures to be released on Thursday, expected at -70K.
- US Retail Sales, foreseen at -0.8%, could delay the prospects of a Federal Reserve bond tapering decision.
The AUD/USD is steady during the American session, trading at 0.7333 at the time of writing, up 0.19% on the day. In the European session, the aussie reached a daily high at 0.7339, but the move stalled ahead of the 50-day moving average at 0.7349.
As the New York session heads to an end, the Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq are rising 0.77%, 0.90%, and 0.77%, respectively. The market sentiment has improved. High-beta peers like the AUD, NZD, and CAD are up against the greenback, which is the weaker currency in the session, with the DXY down 0.11%.
AUD/USD calmly awaits Australian employment data and US Retail Sales
In the Australian economic docket, employment figures will be revealed on Thursday. The Employment Change for August is expected to come at -70K, while the Unemployment Rate is foreseen to be 4.9% released at 01:30 GMT. At 01:00 GMT, the Melbourne Institute will unveil the Consumer Inflation Expectations for September.
In the US, the Retail Sales and the Initial Jobless Claims will be the main drivers for the greenback on Thursday. Retail Sales are expected to come at -0.8%, whereas the Initial Jobless Claims are forecasted to increase from 310K in the September 4 week to 328K.
The Retail Sales report precedes the FOMC monetary policy meeting, to be held on September 21-22. A good reading could reignite the possibilities of a bond tapering announcement, by next week. If the consumer conditions have worsened, investors could expect a delay until the November meeting.
KEY TECHNICAL LEVELS TO WATCH
AUD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7333
|Today Daily Change
|0.0014
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|0.7319
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7313
|Daily SMA50
|0.7355
|Daily SMA100
|0.7521
|Daily SMA200
|0.7608
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7374
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7312
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7469
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7345
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7427
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7336
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7351
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7297
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7274
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7235
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7397
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.742
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
