ECB's Schnabel: I didn't say rates should be raised
Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank (ECB), Isabel Schnabel, said that the interest rates will probably stay stable in the near future in the Faz Podcast on Monday.
Key takeaways
Rates will probably stay stable for quite some time.
I just believe there are more inflationary than disinflationary forces at work.
I didn't say rates should be raised. No rate hikes expected for the foreseeable future.
One should not expect a rate hike at present or in the foreseeable future."
Euro Price Today
The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies today. Euro was the strongest against the US Dollar.
|USD
|EUR
|GBP
|JPY
|CAD
|AUD
|NZD
|CHF
|USD
|-0.44%
|-0.73%
|-0.56%
|-0.41%
|-0.73%
|-0.71%
|-0.46%
|EUR
|0.44%
|-0.29%
|-0.15%
|0.01%
|-0.29%
|-0.27%
|-0.02%
|GBP
|0.73%
|0.29%
|0.15%
|0.31%
|0.00%
|0.02%
|0.27%
|JPY
|0.56%
|0.15%
|-0.15%
|0.17%
|-0.14%
|-0.12%
|0.13%
|CAD
|0.41%
|-0.01%
|-0.31%
|-0.17%
|-0.30%
|-0.29%
|-0.04%
|AUD
|0.73%
|0.29%
|-0.01%
|0.14%
|0.30%
|0.02%
|0.30%
|NZD
|0.71%
|0.27%
|-0.02%
|0.12%
|0.29%
|-0.02%
|0.25%
|CHF
|0.46%
|0.02%
|-0.27%
|-0.13%
|0.04%
|-0.30%
|-0.25%
The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).
Author
Agustin Wazne
FXStreet
Agustin Wazne joined FXStreet as a Junior News Editor, focusing on Commodities and covering Majors.