When is China trade balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?

China's Trade Balance Overview
China’s General Administration of Customs is set to release the January month Trade Balance report sometime during mid-Asia this Friday.
Forecasts suggest the Chinese trade surplus to shrink to ¥261.58 billion from ¥329.27 billion. Further, Exports are expected to have dropped by 6.3% versus +9.0% prior while Imports are likely to rise 19.1% compared to 17.7% previous on an annualized basis.
In a case of the Trade Balance report in the US Dollar (USD) terms, the surplus is seen lower at $38.64 billion from $47.29 billion last while exports and imports both are likely to mark further weakness, arriving at -6% and -4.9% compared to 16.9% and 7.9% respective priors.
While the Lunar New Year holidays in China will impact the actual readings, traders will be keen to watch for the coronavirus impact on the trade data. Having that in mind, Westpac said, “China trade data for Jan is due, with consensus for exports around -4%yr, imports -6%yr and a trade surplus of $40bn. The actual number could be well wide of this, given huge seasonal factors, with lunar new year unusually early this year and of course the coronavirus emerging over the month.”
How could it affect the AUD/USD?
At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is seen extending losses below the 0.6730 after the RBA’s quarterly statement of monetary policy cut the near-term growth forecasts while citing coronavirus risk. Earlier during the day, the RBA Governor also considered coronavirus to have a larger negative impact on the Australian economy.
On the data release, the Aussie could attempt a bounce back towards a five-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6790, if the trade numbers beat expectations. Should the data disappoint, the renewed downside in the pair could pick up the pace, sending the rates back to the yearly low surrounding 0.6680.
Key Notes
AUD/USD extends losses as RBA's SoMP cuts GDP forecasts
RBA Lowe: Coronavirus risks to Australia greater than SARS
About China's Trade Balance
The Trade Balance released by the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China is a balance between exports and imports of total goods and services. A positive value shows a trade surplus, while a negative value shows a trade deficit. It is an event that generates some volatility for the CNY. As the Chinese economy has an influence on the global economy, this economic indicator would have an impact on the Forex market. In general, a high reading is seen as positive (or bullish) CNY, while a low reading is seen as negative (or bearish) for the CNY.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
When is China trade balance and how could it affect AUD/USD?
On the data release, the Aussie could attempt a bounce back towards a five-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6790, if the trade numbers beat expectations. Should the data disappoint, the renewed downside in the pair could pick up the pace, sending the rates back to the yearly low surrounding 0.6680.
USD/JPY ducks away from the 110 handle as USD softens ahead of NFPs
USD/JPY ranged between 109.80 and printed a fresh higher just above 110.00 in early Asia at 110.02. However, the pair is slipping away from here as markets prepare for the US data on the horizon to finish-up the week.
US Non-Farm Payrolls January Preview: Indications turn positive
Non-farm payrolls are predicted to add 160,000 in January following December’s 145,000 increase. The unemployment rate is expected to be stable at 3.5%. Hourly earnings will rise 0.3% after December’s 0.1%. Annual earnings will be rise 3%.
Gold: Sidelined near $1,567 amid losses in Chinese equities
Gold is struggling to maintain its recent upside momentum despite losses in Chinese stocks. Having defended the support at $1,548 - the 38.2% Fib retracement of the rally from $1,445 to $1,611 - on Wednesday, the yellow metal rallied to $1,569 on Thursday.
FXStreet launches Real Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct mentorship by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.