When is Australia Retail Sales and how could it affect AUD/USD?

Retail Sales overview
Early Monday, the market sees preliminary readings of the Australia Retail Sales for May month at 01:30 GMT. Market consensus suggests a downbeat MoM print of 0.7% versus 1.0% prior readings.
Despite the upbeat Aussie inflation and employment data, RBA policymakers refrain from conveying the much-awaited bullish bias, which in turn highlights today’s Aussie Retail Sales data as an extra catalyst for the Oz nation’s activity report.
Also joining the release is the monetary policy meeting decision by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC). Ahead of the release Reuters’ survey said, “China’s benchmark lending rate is set to remain unchanged at its June fixing on Monday, but there are growing expectations of an interest rate rise in China after the U.S. Federal Reserve adopted a more hawkish tone.”
Westpac expects a 0.5% mark ahead of the release while saying,
The backdrop for May retail sales (11:30 am Sydney/9:30 am Singapore) will be renewed COVID turbulence following Victoria's move into a 14-day lockdown. That said, this occurred late in the month and was preceded by a lift in 'stockpiling' spending in the state. Our Westpac Card Tracker suggests Victoria's lockdown only impacted in early June. The card data for May was on the softer side but is a bit hard to interpret due to changes in the timing of Easter.
How could it affect AUD/USD?
AUD/USD consolidates recent losses amid a pullback in the US dollar while taking the bids around 0.7500, up 0.40% intraday, ahead of the stated events. In doing so, the risk barometer ignores mild losses of S&P 500 Futures and the third day of downside by the US 10-year Treasury yields.
Given the RBA’s cautious mood, coupled with a period comprising the snap lockdown in Victoria, the upcoming Retail Sales may test the latest recovery moves. It’s worth noting that the concerns over the Fed’s rate hike and tapering will join the broad rush to the risk safety towards the US dollar to keep the AUD/USD sellers hopeful even if the Aussie data print bullish signs.
Technically, unless crossing 200-day SMA level near 0.7555-60, not to forget the previous support line from December around 0.7580, AUD/USD prices remain directed to August 2020 top near 0.7420-15.
Key Notes
AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7500, Aussie Retail Sales, PBOC eyed
AUD/USD Forecast: No signs of bottoming despite extreme oversold conditions
About Australian Retail Sales
The Retail Sales released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics is a survey of goods sold by retailers is based on a sampling of retail stores of different types and sizes and it''s considered as an indicator of the pace of the Australian economy. It shows the performance of the retail sector over the short and mid-term. Positive economic growth anticipates bullish trends for the AUD, while a low reading is seen as negative or bearish.
About PBOC Interest Rate Decision
The PBoC Interest Rate Decision is announced by the People´s Bank of China. If the PBoC is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and rises the interest rates it is positive, or bullish, for the CNY. Likewise, if the PBoC has a dovish view on the Chinese economy and keeps the ongoing interest rate, or cuts the interest rate it is negative, or bearish.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback prints falling wedge below 1.1900
EUR/USD bounces off early April lows, refreshes intraday high of late. The currency major portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, near the lowest levels since April 08. Previous support line, 200-HMA adds to the upside filters.
Did markets overreact to the Fed, and how to trade the BOE meeting
Financial markets had an abrupt re-set last week after the US Federal Reserve dramatically recalibrated their interest rate expectations and pushed up both growth and inflation expectations. The result was a selloff in global stock markets.