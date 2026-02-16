West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil prices struggle to capitalize on a modest Asian uptick on Monday and currently trade just below the $63.00 mark, up less than 0.40% for the day. The commodity, meanwhile, remains close to a nearly two-week low touched on Friday as traders keenly await the second round of indirect US-Iran talks this week.

The two countries renewed negotiations earlier this month to tackle their decades-long dispute over Iran's nuclear program. US President Donald Trump said last week that a deal with Iran is possible over the next month. Moreover, Iran has shown readiness for compromises to revive a nuclear deal with the US that delivers economic benefits for both sides. This diminishes the odds of a military confrontation and the risk of supply disruption, which, in turn, acts as a headwind for Crude Oil prices.

The US, however, has dispatched a second aircraft carrier to the region and is preparing for the possibility of a sustained military campaign if the talks do not succeed. In response, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have warned that they could retaliate against any US military base in case of strikes on their territory. This keeps geopolitical risk premium in play and offer some support to Crude Oil prices, warranting some caution for aggressive bearish traders or positioning for any meaningful decline.

Meanwhile, softer US consumer inflation figures released on Friday lifted market bets that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower borrowing costs in June. This, in turn, fails to assist the US Dollar (USD) in attracting any meaningful buyers, which, in turn, is seen as acting as a tailwind for the USD-denominated commodity. Hence, strong follow-through selling is needed to confirm a near-term top for Crude Oil prices around the $66.25 area, or a nearly five-month high touched in January.