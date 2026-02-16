NZD/USD hovers near 0.6050 following January's Business NZ PSI data

NZD/USD inches higher after registering modest gains in the previous session, trading around 0.6040 during the Asian hours on Monday. The pair maintains its gains after New Zealand’s Performance of Services Index (PSI) slipped to 50.9 in January from 51.7 previously, signaling softer confidence as holiday closures and seasonal slowdowns weighed on enquiries.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s (RBNZ) latest monetary conditions survey showed on Friday that inflation expectations increased over both one-year and two-year horizons for Q1 2026. Two-year expectations, viewed as the period when policy changes feed through to prices, rose to 2.37% in Q1 2026 from 2.28% in Q4 2025. One-year expectations climbed to 2.59% from 2.39% in the previous quarter.

The NZD/USD pair could extend gains as the US Dollar (USD) may soften following weaker January CPI data, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut rates later this year. US CPI rose 2.4% YoY in January, easing from 2.7% and below the 2.5% forecast, while monthly inflation slowed to 0.2% from 0.3%.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee said in a Yahoo Finance interview that although rates are likely to move lower, further policy easing depends on continued progress in reducing services inflation.

The CME FedWatch tool suggests that investors now assign nearly a 90% probability to the Fed holding rates steady at its March meeting, up from 81% a week earlier. Markets are pricing in roughly two 25-basis-point cuts by the end of the year, with the first move seen in June at around a 52% probability.