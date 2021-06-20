AUD/USD consolidates losses around 0.7500, Aussie Retail Sales, PBOC eyed

- AUD/USD bounces off yearly low, snaps four-day losing streak to refresh intraday high.
- Aussie-China tussles, Fed rate concerns probe buyers, mildly bid S&P 500 Futures favors corrective pullback.
- US Treasury yields, inflation expectations become the key.
- Preliminary reading of Aussie Retail Sales for May, PBOC rate decision will offer immediate direction.
AUD/USD buyers poke the 0.7500 threshold, up 0.30% intraday, as traders consolidate recent losses ahead of Monday’s key events in Asia. The uptick in stock futures and the pre-data jitters back the latest corrective pullback in the Aussie prices around yearly low. However, the bears remain hopeful amid the Fed’s rate-hike concerns and the recent Aussie-China tussles.
S&P 500 Futures bounce off monthly low, up 0.16% around 4,148, as market players await more clues from the Fed to confirm the rate hike or tapering concerns triggered the last week. Also supporting the risk-barometer could be the chatters relating to US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure spending and Asia-Pacific nations’ recovery from the pandemic.
Even so, the US dollar index (DXY) stays bid on the safe-haven demand, backed by the downbeat US Treasury yields and the US inflation expectations. The early signals of the US inflation expectations, the 10-year breakeven inflation rate per the St. Louis Federal Reserve (FRED) data, dropped to the lowest since early March on Friday.
The reason could be traced from the comments of St. Louis Fed President James Bullard who forecasts Core PCE at 3.0% for 2021 and 2.5% for 2022 while backing the tapering to start in next year. Earlier last week, the US Federal Reserve (Fed) revised up inflation and growth forecasts while also unveiled the policymakers’ bullish bias on rates via the dot-plot. The same triggered speculations of the Fed’s much-awaited monetary policy consolidation.
It’s worth noting that Australia’s run-up to complain the World Trade Organization (WTO) over China’s imposition of tariffs on the country's wine should have also weighed on the AUD/USD prices, but didn’t. Additionally, fears of the Delta variant of the covid and uncertainty over US President Joe Biden’s infrastructure and spending bill are extra negatives for the quote.
Even so, AUD/USD traders seem optimistic ahead of the preliminary readings of May month’s Retail Sales, expected 0.7% versus 1.0% prior, as well as a monetary policy decision of the People’s Bank of China. While Aussie data may portray the effects of a snap lockdown, PBOC could keep its status quo and battle the pair bears.
Following that Fed policymakers’ comments during the US session may provide clearer directions to the pair traders.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing 200-day SMA level near 0.7555-60, not to forget previous support line from December around 0.7580, AUD/USD prices remain directed to August 2020 top near 0.7420-15.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7501
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.32%
|Today daily open
|0.7477
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7703
|Daily SMA50
|0.7732
|Daily SMA100
|0.7723
|Daily SMA200
|0.7555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7562
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7477
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7477
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7892
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7674
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.753
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7449
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.742
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7364
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7534
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.759
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7619
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: ECB’s Lagarde may add to EUR weakness
The American dollar kept rising, heading into the weekly close, with EUR/USD bottoming on Friday at 1.1846 and settling at around 1.1860. On Monday, the focus will be on ECB President Christine Lagarde. EUR/USD maintains its bearish stance despite extreme oversold conditions.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
Shiba Inu price stagnant unless it breaks this crucial resistance barrier
Shiba Inu price continues consolidating within a descending parallel channel. The mem-coin is currently stuck within two critical price points. A candlestick close outside of the $0.0000086-$0.000005 range will determine where SHIB is heading next.
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 as covid, Brexit woes battle pre-BOE caution
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following the heaviest weekly fall since September 2020, amid a quiet Asian session on Monday. Brexit drama continues, Delta variant weighs on UK’s economic optimism but Fitch revised up BOE outlook.
Did markets overreact to the Fed, and how to trade the BOE meeting
Financial markets had an abrupt re-set last week after the US Federal Reserve dramatically recalibrated their interest rate expectations and pushed up both growth and inflation expectations. The result was a selloff in global stock markets.