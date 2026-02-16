British Pound flat lines vs. USD as traders await key UK macro data and FOMC minutes
- GBP/USD lacks any firm intraday directional bias as traders await this week’s important releases.
- The UK jobs data, along with the CPI report, will influence BoE rate cut bets and influence the GBP.
- The FOMC minutes will drive the USD demand and provide some meaningful impetus to the major.
The GBP/USD pair kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range, just below mid-1.3600s, during the Asian session. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.
The UK jobs report is due on Tuesday and will be followed by the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. The crucial data would influence market expectations about the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook amid bets for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in March. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, traders will take cues from the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which would provide a fresh impetus to the US Dollar (USD) and the GBP/USD pair.
Furthermore, the release of UK monthly Retail Sales data on Friday, along with flash PMIs from the UK and the US, might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities during the latter part of the week. In the meantime, Friday's softer US consumer inflation figures lifted odds that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in June. Moreover, traders have been pricing in the possibility of at least two Fed rate cuts in 2026. This, along with threats to the central bank's independence and the bullish sentiment, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven Greenback.
Apart from this, easing UK political jitters offer some support to the GBP/USD pair, warranting some caution for bearish traders or positioning for any meaningful depreciating move. In fact, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer received backing from his cabinet and Labour MPs following the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which led to Morgan McSweeney's resignation as chief of staff.
Pound Sterling FAQs
The Pound Sterling (GBP) is the oldest currency in the world (886 AD) and the official currency of the United Kingdom. It is the fourth most traded unit for foreign exchange (FX) in the world, accounting for 12% of all transactions, averaging $630 billion a day, according to 2022 data. Its key trading pairs are GBP/USD, also known as ‘Cable’, which accounts for 11% of FX, GBP/JPY, or the ‘Dragon’ as it is known by traders (3%), and EUR/GBP (2%). The Pound Sterling is issued by the Bank of England (BoE).
The single most important factor influencing the value of the Pound Sterling is monetary policy decided by the Bank of England. The BoE bases its decisions on whether it has achieved its primary goal of “price stability” – a steady inflation rate of around 2%. Its primary tool for achieving this is the adjustment of interest rates. When inflation is too high, the BoE will try to rein it in by raising interest rates, making it more expensive for people and businesses to access credit. This is generally positive for GBP, as higher interest rates make the UK a more attractive place for global investors to park their money. When inflation falls too low it is a sign economic growth is slowing. In this scenario, the BoE will consider lowering interest rates to cheapen credit so businesses will borrow more to invest in growth-generating projects.
Data releases gauge the health of the economy and can impact the value of the Pound Sterling. Indicators such as GDP, Manufacturing and Services PMIs, and employment can all influence the direction of the GBP. A strong economy is good for Sterling. Not only does it attract more foreign investment but it may encourage the BoE to put up interest rates, which will directly strengthen GBP. Otherwise, if economic data is weak, the Pound Sterling is likely to fall.
Another significant data release for the Pound Sterling is the Trade Balance. This indicator measures the difference between what a country earns from its exports and what it spends on imports over a given period. If a country produces highly sought-after exports, its currency will benefit purely from the extra demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase these goods. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens a currency and vice versa for a negative balance.
Author
Haresh Menghani
FXStreet
Haresh Menghani is a detail-oriented professional with 10+ years of extensive experience in analysing the global financial markets.