The GBP/USD pair kicks off a new week on a subdued note and oscillates in a narrow range, just below mid-1.3600s, during the Asian session. Moreover, the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants some caution for aggressive traders as the market focus now shifts to this week's important releases from the UK and the US.

The UK jobs report is due on Tuesday and will be followed by the latest consumer inflation figures on Wednesday. The crucial data would influence market expectations about the Bank of England's (BoE) policy outlook amid bets for a 25 basis points (bps) rate cut in March. This, in turn, will play a key role in driving the British Pound (GBP). Apart from this, traders will take cues from the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday for more cues about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) rate-cut path, which would provide a fresh impetus to the US Dollar (USD) and the GBP/USD pair.

Furthermore, the release of UK monthly Retail Sales data on Friday, along with flash PMIs from the UK and the US, might contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities during the latter part of the week. In the meantime, Friday's softer US consumer inflation figures lifted odds that the US central bank will lower borrowing costs in June. Moreover, traders have been pricing in the possibility of at least two Fed rate cuts in 2026. This, along with threats to the central bank's independence and the bullish sentiment, acts as a headwind for the safe-haven Greenback.

Apart from this, easing UK political jitters offer some support to the GBP/USD pair, warranting some caution for bearish traders or positioning for any meaningful depreciating move. In fact, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer received backing from his cabinet and Labour MPs following the fallout from the Jeffrey Epstein files, which led to Morgan McSweeney's resignation as chief of staff.