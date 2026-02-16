EUR/USD holds losses near 1.1850 as US, China holidays keep trade muted

EUR/USD opens the week on a softer note, trading near 1.1860 during the Asian session on Monday. Activity is likely to remain muted, with United States (US) markets closed for the Presidents’ Day holiday, while Mainland China is also shut for the week-long Lunar New Year break.

Losses in the EUR/USD pair may be limited as the US Dollar (USD) could ease following softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut rates later this year.

US CPI rose 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) in January, slowing from 2.7% in December and coming in below the 2.5% forecast. On a monthly basis, consumer inflation moderated to 0.2%, down from 0.3% previously and under market expectations of 0.3%.

Moreover, recent data showed that Nonfarm Payrolls increased by the most in over a year, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined, pointing to a stabilizing labor market. Markets widely expect the Fed to keep rates unchanged in March before delivering two 25-basis-point cuts by year-end.

According to the CME FedWatch tool, investors now assign nearly a 90% probability to the Fed holding rates steady at its March meeting, up from 81% a week earlier. Markets are pricing in roughly two 25-basis-point cuts by the end of the year, with the first move seen in June at around a 52% probability.

Meanwhile, the Euro (EUR) found support amid signals that the European Central Bank (ECB) remains largely unconcerned about the currency’s recent appreciation. ECB President Christine Lagarde, who stated that the euro area’s inflation outlook is in a “good place,” cautioned against overreacting to short-term or volatile data.