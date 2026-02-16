Gold remains below $5,050 despite Fed rate cut bets, uncertain geopolitical tensions

Gold (XAU/USD) edges lower after registering over 2% gains in the previous session, trading around $5,030 per troy ounce during the Asian hours on Monday. However, the non-interest-bearing Gold could further gain ground following softer January Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures, which reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could cut rates later this year. It is important to note that lower yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding assets like Gold.

The US Consumer Price Index rose 2.4% year-over-year (YoY) in January, slowing from 2.7% in December and coming in below the 2.5% forecast. On a monthly basis, consumer inflation moderated to 0.2%, down from 0.3% previously and under market expectations of 0.3%.

Moreover, stabilizing the US labor market supports the market's expectations of the Fed keeping rates unchanged in March before delivering two 25-basis-point cuts by year-end. US Nonfarm Payrolls increased by the most in over a year, while the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declined, pointing to a stabilizing labor market.

Traders are closely watching renewed nuclear negotiations between the US and Iran, along with US-led efforts to end the war in Ukraine, both set to resume on Tuesday. Any setbacks could sway risk appetite and safe-haven flows.

Precious metals, including Gold, stayed underpinned by persistent geopolitical tensions, robust central bank purchases, and investor moves away from sovereign bonds and currencies.