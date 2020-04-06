When are the German Factory Orders and how could they affect EUR/USD?

German Factory Orders overview

German factory orders are seen falling by 1.9% month-on-month in February, having bounced by 5.5% in January. On an annualized basis, the industrial orders fell by 1.4% in January. The data will be released at 06:00 GMT. 

Bearish lead indicator

IHS Markit’s German Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for Manufacturing, which accounts for about a fifth of the economy, was revised downwards to 45.4 in March from the preliminary reading of 45.7, signalling a deeper contraction. 

Germany’s export-dependent manufacturing sector saw the steepest decrease in output in almost 11 years in March, in the face of the coronavirus-led plan closures in Europe’s most powerful economy.

However, the same may not be reflected in the February numbers.

Impact on the EUR

EUR/USD manages to hold the 1.08 handle so far this Monday, having dipped briefly to 1.0773 last Friday amid broad-based US dollar strength, as the virus fears stoked the safe-haven demand for the buck.  

The pair, therefore, is on the defensive and could suffer a drop to 1.0773 (Friday’s low) on weaker-than-expected German data. Should the greenback catch fresh bids on a turnaround in the risk sentiment, the main currency pair could accelerate declines towards 1.0700.

A big beat on expectations could offer fresh legs to the bounce in the single currency, driving the pair to Friday’s high of 1.0865 above which the 1.0900 level could be test.

At press time, EUR/USD is trading at 1.0820, up 0.11% on a daily basis.

EUR/USD technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0819
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.12
Today daily open 1.0806
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1002
Daily SMA50 1.0987
Daily SMA100 1.1045
Daily SMA200 1.1071
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0865
Previous Daily Low 1.0773
Previous Weekly High 1.1144
Previous Weekly Low 1.0773
Previous Monthly High 1.1497
Previous Monthly Low 1.0636
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0808
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.083
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0764
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0722
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0672
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0907
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0949

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

