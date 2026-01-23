When are the German/ Eurozone flash HCOB PMIs and how could they affect EUR/USD?
German/ Eurozone flash PMIs Overview
The preliminary German and Eurozone flash HCOB Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) data for January is due for release today at 08:30 and 09:00 GMT, respectively.
Amongst the Euro area economies, the German and the composite Eurozone PMI reports hold more relevance, in terms of their impact on the European currency and the related markets as well.
The flash Composite PMI for Germany is expected to come in higher due to an improvement in both manufacturing and the service sector activity. In December, the Composite PMI came in at 51.3.
Preliminary Services PMI is seen at 53, higher than 52.7 in December. The Manufacturing PMI is expected to have contracted again, but at a slower pace, to 48.0 from the prior reading of 47.0. A figure below the 50.0 threshold is considered a contraction in the business activity.
The forecast for the Eurozone flash Composite PMI also shows that overall private sector output increased at a faster pace in January, driven by improvements in both manufacturing and the services sector. The Services PMI is seen at 52.8, up from 52.4 in December. Like the German Manufacturing PMI, the manufacturing activity in the old continent has contracted too, but at a moderate pace to 49 from the previous release of 48.8.
How could German/ Eurozone flash PMIs affect EUR/USD?
Signs of strength in overall business sector activity from the German/ Eurozone flash PMI prints would be favorable for the Euro (EUR), while weak numbers would act as a drag on the shared currency.
EUR/USD trades close to the three-week high of 1.1769 as of writing. The major currency pair trades within a Symmetrical Triangle on the daily chart, indicating broader volatility contraction. The price is close to the upper boundary of the volatility contraction pattern around 1.1770, which is plotted from the multi-year high of 1.1919 posted on September 17.
The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.1690 turns higher, and price holds above it, keeping the short-term recovery in place. A close above the 20-day EMA would preserve the bullish bias. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 59.44 signals firm momentum.
Looking up, the pair could advance towards 1.1800 and 1.1900 following a decisive breakout of the January 20 high at 1.1769. On the upside, the 20-day EMA will act as key support for the pair.
German economy FAQs
The German economy has a significant impact on the Euro due to its status as the largest economy within the Eurozone. Germany's economic performance, its GDP, employment, and inflation, can greatly influence the overall stability and confidence in the Euro. As Germany's economy strengthens, it can bolster the Euro's value, while the opposite is true if it weakens. Overall, the German economy plays a crucial role in shaping the Euro's strength and perception in global markets.
Germany is the largest economy in the Eurozone and therefore an influential actor in the region. During the Eurozone sovereign debt crisis in 2009-12, Germany was pivotal in setting up various stability funds to bail out debtor countries. It took a leadership role in the implementation of the 'Fiscal Compact' following the crisis – a set of more stringent rules to manage member states’ finances and punish ‘debt sinners’. Germany spearheaded a culture of ‘Financial Stability’ and the German economic model has been widely used as a blueprint for economic growth by fellow Eurozone members.
Bunds are bonds issued by the German government. Like all bonds they pay holders a regular interest payment, or coupon, followed by the full value of the loan, or principal, at maturity. Because Germany has the largest economy in the Eurozone, Bunds are used as a benchmark for other European government bonds. Long-term Bunds are viewed as a solid, risk-free investment as they are backed by the full faith and credit of the German nation. For this reason they are treated as a safe-haven by investors – gaining in value in times of crisis, whilst falling during periods of prosperity.
German Bund Yields measure the annual return an investor can expect from holding German government bonds, or Bunds. Like other bonds, Bunds pay holders interest at regular intervals, called the ‘coupon’, followed by the full value of the bond at maturity. Whilst the coupon is fixed, the Yield varies as it takes into account changes in the bond's price, and it is therefore considered a more accurate reflection of return. A decline in the bund's price raises the coupon as a percentage of the loan, resulting in a higher Yield and vice versa for a rise. This explains why Bund Yields move inversely to prices.
The Bundesbank is the central bank of Germany. It plays a key role in implementing monetary policy within Germany, and central banks in the region more broadly. Its goal is price stability, or keeping inflation low and predictable. It is responsible for ensuring the smooth operation of payment systems in Germany and participates in the oversight of financial institutions. The Bundesbank has a reputation for being conservative, prioritizing the fight against inflation over economic growth. It has been influential in the setup and policy of the European Central Bank (ECB).
