AUD/USD slips from 0.7100 as tariff reset and CPI loom large

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% earlier this month, citing a material pick-up in inflation and stronger-than-expected private demand. Wednesday's January CPI release will be the first major test of the RBA's hawkish position, with the previous reading showing headline inflation running at 3.8% and the trimmed mean at 3.3%, both above the 2% to 3% target band. Tuesday's People's Bank of China (PBoC) decision is widely expected to hold rates steady, and while it could shift broader Asia-Pacific flows, the consensus for no change limits its near-term impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD). The tariff backdrop has shifted significantly after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs last Friday in a 6-3 decision, prompting the President to threaten a new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, effective Tuesday. RBA Governor Bullock's speech on Wednesday and a string of Federal Reserve speakers round out a busy calendar that could reshape rate expectations on both sides of the pair.

Bearish session below 0.7100 as Stochastic fades from the overbought zone

On the daily chart, AUD/USD fell 0.39% on Monday, pulling back from a failed attempt to reclaim the 0.7100 handle. The pair continues to trade well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6880 and the 200-day EMA at 0.6650, confirming that the broader uptrend from the January swing low near 0.6667 is still valid. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is rolling lower from the overbought zone, suggesting near-term momentum is fading after the rally to the year-to-date high at 0.7147. Recent sessions show a cluster of small-bodied candles and doji near the 0.7050 to 0.7100 band, pointing to indecision. Immediate support sits at 0.7000, with resistance at 0.7100 and the 0.7147 high; a sustained break above would open the door toward 0.7200, while a loss of 0.7000 could see a deeper pullback toward the 50-day EMA.

AUD/USD daily chart