TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

AUD/USD slips from 0.7100 as tariff reset and CPI loom large

  • Australian Dollar retreats from multi-month highs as traders weigh post-SCOTUS tariff uncertainty and Wednesday's CPI.
  • Australian January Consumer Price Index (CPI) on Wednesday is the week's key event, with the Reserve Bank of Australia's hawkish stance under the microscope after February's rate hike to 3.85%.
  • The PBoC rate decision on Tuesday is expected to hold the one-year Loan Prime Rate (LPR) at 3.00%, while Trump's new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act adds fresh uncertainty for risk sentiment.
AUD/USD slips from 0.7100 as tariff reset and CPI loom large
Joshua GibsonJoshua GibsonFXStreet

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) raised its cash rate by 25 basis points to 3.85% earlier this month, citing a material pick-up in inflation and stronger-than-expected private demand. Wednesday's January CPI release will be the first major test of the RBA's hawkish position, with the previous reading showing headline inflation running at 3.8% and the trimmed mean at 3.3%, both above the 2% to 3% target band. Tuesday's People's Bank of China (PBoC) decision is widely expected to hold rates steady, and while it could shift broader Asia-Pacific flows, the consensus for no change limits its near-term impact on the Australian Dollar (AUD). The tariff backdrop has shifted significantly after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's sweeping International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) tariffs last Friday in a 6-3 decision, prompting the President to threaten a new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, effective Tuesday. RBA Governor Bullock's speech on Wednesday and a string of Federal Reserve speakers round out a busy calendar that could reshape rate expectations on both sides of the pair.

Bearish session below 0.7100 as Stochastic fades from the overbought zone

On the daily chart, AUD/USD fell 0.39% on Monday, pulling back from a failed attempt to reclaim the 0.7100 handle. The pair continues to trade well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.6880 and the 200-day EMA at 0.6650, confirming that the broader uptrend from the January swing low near 0.6667 is still valid. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is rolling lower from the overbought zone, suggesting near-term momentum is fading after the rally to the year-to-date high at 0.7147. Recent sessions show a cluster of small-bodied candles and doji near the 0.7050 to 0.7100 band, pointing to indecision. Immediate support sits at 0.7000, with resistance at 0.7100 and the 0.7147 high; a sustained break above would open the door toward 0.7200, while a loss of 0.7000 could see a deeper pullback toward the 50-day EMA.

AUD/USD daily chart

Australian Dollar FAQs

One of the most significant factors for the Australian Dollar (AUD) is the level of interest rates set by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA). Because Australia is a resource-rich country another key driver is the price of its biggest export, Iron Ore. The health of the Chinese economy, its largest trading partner, is a factor, as well as inflation in Australia, its growth rate and Trade Balance. Market sentiment – whether investors are taking on more risky assets (risk-on) or seeking safe-havens (risk-off) – is also a factor, with risk-on positive for AUD.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) influences the Australian Dollar (AUD) by setting the level of interest rates that Australian banks can lend to each other. This influences the level of interest rates in the economy as a whole. The main goal of the RBA is to maintain a stable inflation rate of 2-3% by adjusting interest rates up or down. Relatively high interest rates compared to other major central banks support the AUD, and the opposite for relatively low. The RBA can also use quantitative easing and tightening to influence credit conditions, with the former AUD-negative and the latter AUD-positive.

China is Australia’s largest trading partner so the health of the Chinese economy is a major influence on the value of the Australian Dollar (AUD). When the Chinese economy is doing well it purchases more raw materials, goods and services from Australia, lifting demand for the AUD, and pushing up its value. The opposite is the case when the Chinese economy is not growing as fast as expected. Positive or negative surprises in Chinese growth data, therefore, often have a direct impact on the Australian Dollar and its pairs.

Iron Ore is Australia’s largest export, accounting for $118 billion a year according to data from 2021, with China as its primary destination. The price of Iron Ore, therefore, can be a driver of the Australian Dollar. Generally, if the price of Iron Ore rises, AUD also goes up, as aggregate demand for the currency increases. The opposite is the case if the price of Iron Ore falls. Higher Iron Ore prices also tend to result in a greater likelihood of a positive Trade Balance for Australia, which is also positive of the AUD.

The Trade Balance, which is the difference between what a country earns from its exports versus what it pays for its imports, is another factor that can influence the value of the Australian Dollar. If Australia produces highly sought after exports, then its currency will gain in value purely from the surplus demand created from foreign buyers seeking to purchase its exports versus what it spends to purchase imports. Therefore, a positive net Trade Balance strengthens the AUD, with the opposite effect if the Trade Balance is negative.

Author

Joshua Gibson

Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years&#39; experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.

More from Joshua Gibson
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD clings to gains around 1.1800

EUR/USD manages to regain composure and retests the 1.1800 region in quite a positive start to the week. The pair’s bounce follows the US Dollar’s offered stance post-SCOTUS ruling ahead of important US data and Fedspeak on Tuesday.

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD spent Monday spinning in place as market participants await a fresh catalyst to break the pair out of its recent range. The BoE's February hold came with a surprisingly dovish 5-4 split, and UK Consumer Price Index data last week showed inflation easing to 3.0%, reinforcing the case for earlier rate cuts, with most economists now looking to April or March for the next move. 

Gold climbs above $5,200 on geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty

Gold climbs above $5,200 on geopolitical tensions, trade uncertainty

Gold price jumps to around $5,230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The rally of the precious metal is bolstered by heightened geopolitical tensions and global trade uncertainty following US tariff decisions. Traders brace for the US January Producer Price Index report on Friday for fresh impetus. 

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

Solana DeFi platform Step Finance to close operations following treasury hack

The Solana based decentralized finance platform Step Finance announced it will end all operations effective immediately following a breach that drained its treasury.

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

Supreme Court nixes tariffs, Trump teases 15% global tariff

On February 20th, the Supreme Court ruled that Trump’s global tariffs under IEEPA authority were unconstitutional, effectively nullifying the framework. However, the relief was short-lived. Within hours, Trump floated a 15% blanket tariff under an alternative legal authority.

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

XRP recovers slightly as bearish sentiment dominates crypto market

Ripple is rising above $1.40 at the time of writing on Monday amid fresh tariff-triggered headwinds in the broader cryptocurrency market. The sell-off to $1.33, the token’s intraday low, can be attributed to macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and risk-averse sentiment among other factors.

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers