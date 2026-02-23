US President Donald Trump considers new national security tariffs after Supreme Court ruling — WSJ 

US President Donald Trump's administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many of his second-term levies, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Monday.

The source said that the new tariffs, to be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, would be separate from a 15% global levy US President announced on Saturday.

The report added that the new tariffs could cover industries like large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals and power grid and telecom equipment.

Market reaction

At the time of press, the US Dollar Index (DXY) was down 0.07% on the day at 97.70.