NZD/USD backs off from 0.6000 as dovish RBNZ fades and tariff turmoil deepens

The RBNZ's dovish hold last week weighed heavily on the New Zealand Dollar, with the central bank signaling that monetary policy would remain accommodative for some time and that a rate hike later in 2026 is possible but not fully priced in. Market pricing for a hike by year-end was sharply trimmed, with only one increase now favoured, down from two before the decision, and a September move now carrying just a 40% probability. On the US side, the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling on Friday struck down the administration's IEEPA tariffs, prompting Trump to threaten to impose a new 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, to become effective in the coming months. The shift from IEEPA to Section 122 authority introduces fresh trade uncertainty, though the 150-day statutory limit on the new tariffs and the prospect of over $160 billion in importer refunds could act as a partial offset for risk sentiment. Federal Reserve (Fed) speakers dominate Tuesday's US calendar, while Wednesday brings the Australian CPI release, which could spill over into Kiwi crosses.

Bounce from 0.5956 as Stochastic falls through the midpoint

On the daily chart, NZD/USD fell 0.34% on Monday, briefly testing below 0.5960 before bouncing back toward 0.6000 after a bullish attempt earlier in the session fizzled out. The pair is holding above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.5915 and the 200-day EMA at 0.5860, keeping the broader uptrend from the late November swing low near 0.5600 valid. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is falling through the midpoint, suggesting momentum is weakening after the retreat from the year-to-date high at 0.6094. A cluster of wide-range candles with alternating direction over recent sessions points to choppy, two-way price action rather than a clear trend. Immediate support sits at the 0.5956 session low and the psychological 0.5900 level, while resistance is at 0.6000 and then the 0.6094 high; a break above would target 0.6200, but a loss of 0.5900 could expose the 50-day EMA.

NZD/USD daily chart