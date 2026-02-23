WTI Crude Oil hesitates at $67.00 as Iran tensions offset tariff drag

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil is caught between competing forces this week. On the supply side, escalating US-Iran tensions continue to support prices after Vice President Vance accused Tehran of failing to address Washington's red lines on its nuclear program, and reports suggest the US military is prepared for potential strikes. Iran's partial closure of the Strait of Hormuz for naval exercises has added to supply disruption fears, given that roughly 20 million barrels per day transit the waterway. On the demand side, the Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling last Friday struck down the administration's IEEPA tariffs, but Trump quickly moved to announce a potential 15% global tariff under Section 122 of the Trade Act, keeping trade policy uncertainty elevated. Last week's US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data showed an unexpected draw of 9 million barrels against expectations for a build, while OPEC+ continues to hold production steady through the first quarter, both of which provide a supportive floor.

Pullback from $67.00 as Stochastic presses into the overbought zone

On the daily chart, WTI fell 0.18% on Monday, despit a recent bullish crossover of the 50-day above the 200-day, confirming a shift in the broader trend structure. The rally from the January swing low near $55.68 has been sharp, gaining over 20% in under two months. The Stochastic Oscillator is pressing into the overbought zone with the fast line leading the slow line higher, though the spread between the two is beginning to narrow, suggesting momentum could be peaking. Monday's candle printed a small body with an upper wick near $67.23, pointing to selling pressure at the round number. Immediate resistance sits at $67.00 to $67.23, with a sustained break above targeting the $70.00 psychological level; support is at $65.00 and then the $63.00 zone, where recent consolidation occurred.

Crude Oil daily chart