RBA's Plumb says will focus on quarterly CPI data for forecasting

Michael Plumb, the Head of Economic Analysis at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA), said on Monday that the central bank will continue to focus on quarterly Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for forecasting.

Key quotes

We will continue to focus on quarterly Consumer Price Index data for forecasting.



We have also been analysing underlying inflation measures using monthly CPI.



We remain focused on quarterly Trimmed Mean and any change some way off.



The aim is to assess which underlying inflation measures from monthly data will be preferred in a post-quarterly CPI world.



We will engage widely and communicate our thinking prior to any decisions.



Much of the inflation pick-up is sector-specific.



I expect price pressures to dissipate in coming quarters.



Labor market pressure is added to inflation pick-up.

Market reaction

At the time of writing, the AUD/USD pair is trading 0.38% lower on the day to trade at 0.7055.