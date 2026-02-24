GBP/USD treads water near 1.3500 as BoE-Fed divergence debate stalls

GBP/USD spent Monday spinning in place as market participants await a fresh catalyst to break the pair out of its recent range. The BoE's February hold came with a surprisingly dovish 5-4 split, and UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) data last week showed inflation easing to 3.0%, reinforcing the case for earlier rate cuts, with most economists now looking to April or March for the next move. On the US side, the Fed is holding rates at 3.50% to 3.75%, and the January CPI print at 2.4% supports a patient approach, though the Supreme Court's decision to strike down IEEPA tariffs last Friday and Trump's swift pivot to a 15% global tariff under Section 122 have injected fresh uncertainty into the inflation and growth outlook. The new tariff regime also clouds the status of the UK's existing trade deal with the US, adding a layer of political risk for the Pound Sterling. A heavy lineup of Fed speakers on Tuesday, including Governors Waller and Cook, will be closely watched for any shift in tone.

Flat session near 1.3500 as Stochastic enters the oversold zone

On the daily chart, GBP/USD closed broadly flat on Monday, edging up just 0.04% and settling near 1.3495 in a directionless session. The pair is trading just below the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3523, having slipped beneath it during the pullback from the January high at 1.3869, while the 200-day EMA at 1.3371 remains below it. The broader structure shows a correction from the 1.3869 swing high, with the pair giving back roughly half of the rally from the December low near 1.3287. The Stochastic Oscillator has crossed bearish and is pressing into the oversold zone, suggesting the selling pressure from the February pullback may be nearing exhaustion. Recent candles show small bodies and overlapping ranges near 1.3500, consistent with a market searching for direction. Immediate support sits at the 1.3475 session low and then 1.3371 at the 200-day EMA, while resistance is at 1.3527 (50-day EMA) and then 1.3600; a reclaim of the 50-day EMA would be the first sign of stabilisation, while a break below 1.3371 would shift the structure bearish.

GBP/USD daily chart