WH Chief Strategist Bannon: “We’re at economic war with China”

Remarks from the White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon crossed the wires earlier today, via Reuters, as he expressed his views on China, Korea, and his enemies in the Trump administration in an interview with the American Prospect.

Key Quotes:

"We're at economic war with China."

"It's in all their literature. They're not shy about saying what they're doing. One of us is going to be a hegemon in 25 or 30 years and it's gonna be them if we go down this path. On Korea, they're just tapping us along. It's just a sideshow."

“To me, the economic war with China is everything. And we have to be maniacally focused on that. If we continue to lose it, we're five years away, I think, ten years at the most, of hitting an inflection point from which we'll never be able to recover.”