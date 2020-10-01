WH Chief of Staff Meadows: Latest stimulus negotiations circa $1.5 trillion

Following US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin’s rejection of Democratic bid for the coronavirus (COVID-19) aid package, near $2.2 trillion, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows recently mentioned that the latest talks waver around $1.5 trillion. The Trump administration member also said that there will be more aid for airlines.
Negotiations between US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin have stalled on Wednesday night after the ruling party refrains from adjusting their limits. However, the policymakers passed a stopgap funding bill to avoid a government shutdown.
It's worth mentioning that the US diplomat also said that US President Donald Trumpwill sign the stop gap funding bill on his return to the White Housewill sign the stop gap funding bill on his return to the White House.
Market implications
With a little move and no major data, S&P 500 Futures pay a little heed to the news that could have hit the market sentiment. In doing so, the risk barometer gains 0.50% 3,369 by the time of the press. Also portraying the mild risk-on mood are the US 10-year Treasury yields that inch closer to regaining the 0.70% threshold.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
GBP/USD rises amid upbeat mood, Johnson's parliamentary win
GBP/USD is trading well above 1.29, extending its gains after UK PM Johnson put down a coronavirus-related "rebellion" in parliament. Progress in US fiscal stimulus talks and a glimmer of hope on Brexit also helps.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.