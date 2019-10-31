White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow crossed the wires in the last minutes noting that the phase-one of trade talks with China were going smoothly. Earlier in the month, Kudlow noted that December tariffs could be removed if sides were to make progress in trade talks.

With the initial reaction, US stock index futures pared the majority of today's losses. As of writing, the S&P 500 Futures was down 0.15% on the day. Meanwhile, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield struggled to make a meaningful recovery and was last down 2.3% on the day at 1.732%.