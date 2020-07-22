We’ve heard the numbers (Victoria COVID-19) today are not good - The Guardian

The Guardian has reported that the Victorian premier Daniel Andrews and health minister Jenny Mikakos will give a press conference at 12.30pm.

"As previously mentioned, we’ve heard the numbers today are not good."

That has an extra significance today because tonight marks 14-days since the Melbourne-wide lockdown 2.0 began. Authorities have repeatedly said it takes two weeks usually to see the effect of restrictions on case numbers, and were earlier suggesting we would expect cases to reduce at this point.

Meanwhile, NSW has recorded 16 new cases of coronavirus

The new cases were reported in the 24-hours to 8pm.

One of the cases was in hotel quarantine, and premier Gladys Berejiklian says the balance were from previously identified cases.

Market implications

A significantly worse scenario could hamper that progress in the Aussie as it would throw cold water over any optimism from the Reserve Bank of Australia which hopes to avoid the need to adjust monetary policy.

The Board concluded within the minutes, “however the nature and speed of the economic recovery remained highly uncertain”, but added that there was “no need to adjust the package of policy measures in Australia in the current environment”.