Weibo corporation (WB) Stock News and Forecast: Chairman denies talk of privatization

- Weibo shares surge in premarket on report Chairman and others taking the company private.
- Reuters exclusively reports on the proposed privatization of Weibo (WB).
- Weibo shares retreat as the company says the Chairman denies any talks.
Weibo shares are taking investors on a wild ride on Tuesday as one of the few Chinese stocks to be up on Tuesday as the DIDI discussion rages elsewhere hurting Chinese names. However, Weibo shares surged on Tuesday as a Reuters exclusive report claimed that Weibo (WB) Chairman Charles Chao was in talks with a state investor to take Weibo private. Reuters cited sources close to the matter. At one stage in Tuesdays, premarket Weibo shares were up nearly 40%. At the time of writing, they are trading at $60.80 for a gain of 11%.
Weibo (WB) is often called the Chinese Twitter and is a social media platform for sharing content. Users can create and post content and follow other users. It is focused on the Chinese market.
Weibo statistics
|Market Cap
|$12.4 billion
|Price/Earnings
|39
|Price/Sales
|7
|Price/Book
|4
|Enterprise Value
|$15 billion
|Gross Margin
|0.84
|Net Margin
|
0.17
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
|Buy $56.71
Weibo stock forecast
Reuters reported that the proposed privatization of Weibo (WB) was due to be complete by year-end and at a price of $90-100 a share, citing sources. This immediately put a target for investors who drove the stock to above $80 in the premarket. Chairman Charles Chao is a large stakeholder in Weibo through his New Wave holding company according to Reuters.
However, the shares quickly lost some ground as Weibo released a statement in reply to the speculation. "Weibo Corporation ("Weibo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: WB), a leading social media in China, noted a Reuters article issued today saying the Company's chairman Charles Chao and a state investor are in talks to take the Company private. In response to the Company's inquiry, Mr. Chao informed the Company that the above information is untrue and he has had no discussion with anyone regarding privatization of the Company."
So an analysis of this one is tricky given the huge volatility that is now prevalent in the stock. Obviously, a large opening gap has occurred on the chart and markets love to fill the gap. More time is likely needed to see how this plays out but already the almost total collapse in price from $81 to $59.71 at the time of writing suggests the issue has been resolved in favour of no deal. This still leaves a large gap to fill on the daily chart back to $54. The bears can also look to the volume profile showing little volume support until the $48-50 zone.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
