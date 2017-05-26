Weekend polls confirm May's Conservatives lead narrowing

Over the weekend, varies polls on the upcoming UK general election were published, with the main take-away being that May's Conservative party lead is narrower than previously thought.

According to a weekend poll by ORB, Conservatives stand at 44 vs Labour 38, which is much tighter than a 12 point lead in the same poll a week before. The poll was conducted on May 24 and 25.

Meanwhile, the latest ICM poll, for The Sun newspaper, has May's Conservatives 14 points ahead. Conservatives 46% vs 47% prior week, with Labour at 32% vs 33% previous week.

As per You Gov/The Times, Conservatives stand at 43 vs Labour 36, conducted on May 25 and 26.

Opinium polling has May 10 points ahead of Corbyn vs +13 a week before.

Another poll by Com Res shows May with a 12 lead vs 18 lead the prior week.