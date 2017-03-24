We came up short on bill - U.S. House Speaker Ryan

U.S. House Speaker Ryan is crossing the wires talking about the healthcare bill - via Reuters

we came up short on bill

Trump agreed to pull bill

This is a disappointing day

"we came really close today but we came up short"

Trump and White House team gave their all to the bill

We will do better, not the end of the story

We just didn't quite get consensus today

I'm worried Obamacare is so flawed I don't know whether it is possible to prop it up

We'll figure out what the next steps are

I thought the wise thing to do was to not proceed with the vote