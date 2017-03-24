We came up short on bill - U.S. House Speaker Ryan

We came up short on bill - U.S. House Speaker RyanBy Eren Sengezer
U.S. House Speaker Ryan is crossing the wires talking about the healthcare bill - via Reuters
- we came up short on bill
- Trump agreed to pull bill
- This is a disappointing day
- "we came really close today but we came up short"
- Trump and White House team gave their all to the bill
- We will do better, not the end of the story
- We just didn't quite get consensus today
- I'm worried Obamacare is so flawed I don't know whether it is possible to prop it up
- We'll figure out what the next steps are
- I thought the wise thing to do was to not proceed with the vote