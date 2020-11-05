Watch Live: President Donald Trump press conference

This is a developing story.

Votes continue to be counted in the handful of states where a winner has yet to be projected in the 2020 presidential election.

Fresh batches of results on Thursday in the US have been showing Joe Biden improving his standing in three states and President Trump making inroads in a fourth.

US Donald Trump is speaking in a news conference from the Whitehouse:

''If you count the legal votes, I easily win''.

Suspicious ''ballots have been received three days after the election without postmarks''.

''Legal Observers have been blocked''.

''We have been denied access to observe.''

''We want an honest election.''

''We have so much evidence we think there will be a lot of litigation''.

''Litigation may end up at the highest court.''

Watch live

2020 US election results

The race now centres on Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, following projections on Wednesday that Biden will win Michigan and Wisconsin.

Biden has cut into the president's lead in Georgia, trailing by less than 13,000 votes with about 47,000 left to be counted.

