Watch Live: President Donald Trump press conference

This is a developing story.
Votes continue to be counted in the handful of states where a winner has yet to be projected in the 2020 presidential election.
Fresh batches of results on Thursday in the US have been showing Joe Biden improving his standing in three states and President Trump making inroads in a fourth.
US Donald Trump is speaking in a news conference from the Whitehouse:
''If you count the legal votes, I easily win''.
Suspicious ''ballots have been received three days after the election without postmarks''.
''Legal Observers have been blocked''.
''We have been denied access to observe.''
''We want an honest election.''
''We have so much evidence we think there will be a lot of litigation''.
''Litigation may end up at the highest court.''
2020 US election results
The race now centres on Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and North Carolina, following projections on Wednesday that Biden will win Michigan and Wisconsin.
Biden has cut into the president's lead in Georgia, trailing by less than 13,000 votes with about 47,000 left to be counted.
USD suffers on presumed Biden victory
EUR/USD has offered a discount to the bulls and can be expected to extend Thursday's bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
