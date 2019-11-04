Wall Street's three main indexes advance to fresh record highs at opening

- Rising energy shares lead the rally on Monday.
- Financial shares gain traction on the back of surging Treasury bond yields.
- Defensive sectors trade in the negative territory to reflect the upbeat mood.
Wall Street's main indexes started the day higher on Monday and advanced to their fresh record highs boosted by the upbeat market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.5% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were adding 0.45% and 0.6%, respectively.
Comments from both sides on Monday showed that the United States and China are moving closer to completing and signing the phase-one of the trade deal and allowed risk-on flows to dominate the market action.
Rising crude oil prices on hopes of the OPEC+ introducing additional output cuts at the meeting in December and easing concerns over a prolonged trade dispute supported the Energy Index, which was last up more than 2% to lead the rally. Additionally, a more-than-3% gain witnessed in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is lifting the rate-sensitive Financials Index in the early trade.
Confirming the risk-on atmosphere, the defensive Utilities, Real Estate, and Consumer Staples indexes are all in the negative territory.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto high ground amid trade optimism, upbeat data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1150, amid hopes that the US and China may strike a deal later this month. Markit's Manufacturing PMIs marginally beat expectations. ECB President Christine Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.29 amid election polls, after UK Construction PMI
GBP/USD has kicked off the week above 1.29, holding onto its range. The latest UK elections opinion polls have been showing an ongoing lead for the Conservatives. UK Construction PMI met expectations with 44.2 points.
USD/JPY: Recovery continues amid confident investors
Positive developments between the US and China lifted the market’s mood. Dollar’s weakness puts at doubt a stronger recovery in USD/JPY. USD/JPY extends recovery from the 50% retracement of its October rally.
Gold hangs above USD 1510 despite a strong risk tone
Interestingly today gold is only 0.15% lower today as stocks push higher and the dollar index trades 0.15% to the good.
Bitcoin falls into a well of shrinking volatility
Starting the trading week, we assume that the market sees no signs of significant technical changes. The crypto market suffers when the price stagnates.