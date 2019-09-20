Wall Street opens higher on positive risk sentiment

- Easing concerns over a global slowdown help market sentiment improve.
- US President Trump reportedly doesn't want to make a limited deal with China.
- All 11-major sectors of the S&P 500 are in the positive territory in early trade.
Major equity indexes in the United States started the last day of the week in the positive territory supported by positive market sentiment. As of writing, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.2% on the day while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite were both adding 0.25%.
Earlier today, China's central bank announced that it cut the loan rate for the second month to provide an additional boost to the economy and helped concerns over a global economic slowdown.
Moreover, citing a source familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that US President Donald Trump was not looking to make a limited trade deal with China to allow risk-off flows to take control of markets.
Among the 11-major S&P 500 sectors, which are all rising in the early trade, the Healthcare index is up 0.88% to lead the gains.
