Wall Street finds a bid again across the benchmarks, but markets fragile

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 371.12 points.
- The S&P 500 index added 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to close at 2,938.72.
- Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, added 176.33 points to finish at 8,039.16.
US stocks were finding some traction again on Thursday in the third day of recoveries across the benchmarks as bargain hunters stepped in following better than expected Chinese trade data as well as solid US jobs numbers. Following a correction in European markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 371.12 points, or 1.4% to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 index added 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to close at 2,938.72 and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, added 176.33 points to finish at 8,039.16, a rise of 2.2%.
Global data impacts
On the data front, the ere was good news all around, starting with the Chinese stronger than expected trade data from China which helped alleviate market concerns of slowing global trade. "China export data was strong with the value of July exports up 3.3% y/y in USD terms. Import data was better than expected, falling 5.6% y/y. Annual growth in China’s imports has been negative every month this year except April," analysts at ANZBank explained.
As for US data, the number of initial claims from those jobless in the US fell to 209k vs estimates of 215k. "The number of people continuing to make claims was down from 1699k to 1684k and also below expectations. This stronger unemployment data may make it more difficult for the Fed to justify further interest rate cuts but is unlikely to outweigh their inflationary concerns," analysts at ANZ explained.
Trade wars still a threat
While there has been a series of better data, the trade wars are still very much a threat. In recent trade, post the close on Wall Street, there are reports that the White House is considering ending China talks and that there will sanctions if Beijing commits to the Hong Kong protest crackdown.
DJIA levels
The DJIA index found support on the 200-DMA on Wednesday and has since found a base in the 26000s, again. A run back to the moving averages will bring the 20-day moving average into focus up at 26657. On a break to the downside, bears can look to the June swing lows down at 24680 on further declines. The 200-DMA remains a line in the sand and on the upside, an extension of the correction opens the 78.6% Fibo target of 26103.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bulls look to 2018-2019 down channel, but ECB lurking
EUR/USD is trading between a range of 1.1181 and 1.1233, down -0.10% on the session as markets move into consolidation for the most part with a slight recovery in risk appetite.
GBP/USD is retreating on reports of elections immediately after Brexit
GBP/USD is trading around closer to 1.2100 after the FT reported that PM Boris Johnson will hold an election on November 1st, a day after a no-deal Brexit
USD/JPY: Not out of the woods yet, bias remains tilted in favour of bearish traders
Trade concerns and a slowing global economy continue to benefit the JPY’s safe-haven status. Bulls seemed unimpressed by a solid rebound in the US bond yields, improving risk sentiment.
Gold flat on Thursday, hovering near $1500
Gold prices are modestly off multi-year highs on Thursday, trading slightly below the $1500 area. The intraday tone is bearish but so far the correction has been limited.
Bitcoin is scaffolding in search of new highs
The current process is positive in the medium and long term. Ethereum has structures but needs fresh money. XRP continues at its particular ordeal.