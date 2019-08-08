Wall Street finds a bid again across the benchmarks, but markets fragile

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 371.12 points.

The S&P 500 index added 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to close at 2,938.72.

Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, added 176.33 points to finish at 8,039.16.

US stocks were finding some traction again on Thursday in the third day of recoveries across the benchmarks as bargain hunters stepped in following better than expected Chinese trade data as well as solid US jobs numbers. Following a correction in European markets, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 371.12 points, or 1.4% to 26,378.19, the S&P 500 index added 54.11 points, or 1.9%, to close at 2,938.72 and the Nasdaq Composite Index COMP, added 176.33 points to finish at 8,039.16, a rise of 2.2%.

Global data impacts

On the data front, the ere was good news all around, starting with the Chinese stronger than expected trade data from China which helped alleviate market concerns of slowing global trade. "China export data was strong with the value of July exports up 3.3% y/y in USD terms. Import data was better than expected, falling 5.6% y/y. Annual growth in China’s imports has been negative every month this year except April," analysts at ANZBank explained.

As for US data, the number of initial claims from those jobless in the US fell to 209k vs estimates of 215k. "The number of people continuing to make claims was down from 1699k to 1684k and also below expectations. This stronger unemployment data may make it more difficult for the Fed to justify further interest rate cuts but is unlikely to outweigh their inflationary concerns," analysts at ANZ explained.

Trade wars still a threat

While there has been a series of better data, the trade wars are still very much a threat. In recent trade, post the close on Wall Street, there are reports that the White House is considering ending China talks and that there will sanctions if Beijing commits to the Hong Kong protest crackdown.

DJIA levels

The DJIA index found support on the 200-DMA on Wednesday and has since found a base in the 26000s, again. A run back to the moving averages will bring the 20-day moving average into focus up at 26657. On a break to the downside, bears can look to the June swing lows down at 24680 on further declines. The 200-DMA remains a line in the sand and on the upside, an extension of the correction opens the 78.6% Fibo target of 26103.