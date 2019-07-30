Wall Street ends with benchmarks in the red ahead of Fed on trade war pessimism

- The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18.
- Nasdaq retreated 19.71 points to 8,273.61 for a light drop of 0.2%.
- DJIA ended down 23.33 points, or 0.1%, at 27,198.02.
Ahead of the Fed, all three major benchmarks finished off their lowest levels of the session, however, U.S. stocks ended slightly lower with Trump sending ripples of pessimism throughout the markets with respect to his comments over China and the trade talks between China and the US that got underway in Shanghai.
President Trump lashed out at China, taking credit for weakening China’s economy and downplaying the likelihood of a deal before the 2020 election. In his Twitter posts and remarks to the press, he said, “I think the biggest problem to a trade deal is China would love to wait and just hope,” the Trump said. “They hope it’s not going to happen, I hope, but they would just love if I got defeated so they could deal with somebody like Elizabeth Warren or Sleepy Joe Biden or any of these people, because then they’d be allowed and able to continue to rip off our country like they’ve been doing for the last 30 years.”
At the same time, investors digested mixed corporate earnings reports. Following a higher close on Monday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, was unable to keep up the pace in the face of a poor start in sentiment for the trade talks and ended down 23.33 points, or 0.1%, at 27,198.02. The S&P 500 index fell 7.79 points, or 0.3%, to 3,013.18 while the Nasdaq Composite Index retreated 19.71 points to 8,273.61, for a light drop of 0.2%.
US data
"US monthly PCE inflation data for June were in line with expectations, with headline rising 0.1% m/m (1.4% y/y) and core up 0.2% m/m (1.6% y/y). The 3-month annualised rate of core PCE is 2.4%, up from 0.6% in Q1, signalling that the period of low inflation at the start of the year has passed. Personal spending and income also rose in line with expectation," analysts at ANZ bank explained.
DJIA levels
The DJIA index is supported at the 20-DMA as bulls look to the July highs still. An extension of the YTD range of 1.2720% opens 29000. However, to the downside, 26905 remains on the radar below the 20-day moving average at 27175. Below there, the 23.6% retracement of the 3rd June low to 12th July recently printed high falls in at 26706 which meets April 23rd and 1st May double-top highs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with 1.1100 as trade tensions mount
The latest announcement from US President Trump about a new round of tariffs on Chinese imports triggered risk aversion, playing against the greenback. US ISM Manufacturing PMI at near a decade low.
GBP/USD extends recovery to 1.2150 region
The greenback is on the back-foot, giving up its Fed-related gains amid a sudden appreciation of government bond yields, and worse-than-expected US data. Pound upward potential limited by Brexit turmoil.
USD/JPY sheds roughly 200 pips on collapsing yields, renewed trade tensions
The USD/JPY pair plunged to the current 107.50 region after touching a daily high of 109.31 following Trump’s announcement on more tariffs, collapsing US Treasury yields. Wall Street’s U-turn adds to the bearish case.
Gold jumps to two-week highs near $1440 on risk aversion
The troy ounce of the precious metal gained more than $20 in the last thirty minutes following US President Donald Trump's tweets regarding the trade conflict with China.
Wall Street makes sharp U-turn on Trump's surprise tariff announcement
Major equity indexes in the United States made a sharp U-turn in the last hour after US President Donald Trump announced that they will start imposing a 10% tariff on the remaining Chinese imports worth $300 billion starting September 1.