Wall Street close: US benchmarks make fresh record highs

- The Nasdaq Composite index added around 98 points, or 1.1% to close at 9,357.
- S&P 500 index added 28 points, or 0.8% to close the session at roughly 3,317.
- The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 0.9%, to close around 29,298.
US benchmarks eeked out solid gains again (all three benchmarks finished at all-time highs) following good news on the trade and US data front. On Wednesday, President Trump signed the first phase of a U.S.-China trade pact and on Thursday, the Senate passed the U.S. Mexico and Canada deal for Trump's signing.
Subsequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 0.9%, to close around 29,298 while the S&P 500 index added 28 points, or 0.8% to close the session at roughly 3,317. The Nasdaq Composite index added around 98 points, or 1.1% to close at 9,357.
US data impresses
Analysts at Westpac broke down the positive US data:
-
US Dec retail sales rose 0.3%m/m (control group rose 0.5%m/m, est. 0.4%m/m) and solid consumer activity into year-end was affirmed by US National Retail Federation citing a +4.1% lift over the 2018 holiday period and especially strong online sales (+14.6%).
-
US Jan Philly Fed index at 17.0 soundly beat expectations (est. 3.7, prior 2.4) to retest mid-2019 highs and showed solid gains in employment and new orders components. The Jan NAHB housing index at 75 (est. 74) remained close to last month’s multi-year high of 76.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|29260
|Today Daily Change
|208.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72
|Today daily open
|29052
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28636.5
|Daily SMA50
|28197.38
|Daily SMA100
|27506.31
|Daily SMA200
|26902.58
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|29106
|Previous Daily Low
|28854
|Previous Weekly High
|29020
|Previous Weekly Low
|28160
|Previous Monthly High
|28712
|Previous Monthly Low
|27324
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|29009.74
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|28950.26
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|28902
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|28752
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|28650
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|29154
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|29256
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|29406
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD ends the day with losses around 1.1130
The dollar got boosted by upbeat Retail Sales signaling that the US economy is among the strongest. EUR/USD stable above the 1.1100 mark. Investors can’t find reasons to buy the EUR.
AUD/USD back below the critical 0.6900 figure
The Aussie surged at the beginning of the day, but quickly gave up gains on renewed dollar’s interest, somehow suggesting more slides to come. Chinese data takes centre stage.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: No change is good
The Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to be stable at 99.3 in January. The Current Conditions Index will slip to 115.00 from 115.5 in December. The expectations Index will rise to 89.0 in January from 88.9 in December.
Gold remains subdued in mid 1550s during receding demand for safe-haven assets
The price of gold is currently trading at $1,551.20 having travelled from a high of $1,558.09 to a low of $1,548.16 in a risk-on environment.
USD/JPY hits fresh daily highs, eyes monthly highs
The USD/JPY rose further during the American session reaching a fresh daily high above 110.00 but it remained under the weekly top it hit on Tuesday at 110.20.