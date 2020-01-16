Wall Street close: US benchmarks make fresh record highs

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • The Nasdaq Composite index added around 98 points, or 1.1% to close at 9,357.
  • S&P 500 index added 28 points, or 0.8% to close the session at roughly 3,317.
  • The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 267 points, or 0.9%, to close around 29,298.

US benchmarks eeked out solid gains again (all three benchmarks finished at all-time highs) following good news on the trade and US data front. On Wednesday, President Trump signed the first phase of a U.S.-China trade pact and on Thursday, the Senate passed the U.S. Mexico and Canada deal for Trump's signing.

US data impresses

Analysts at Westpac broke down the positive US data:

  • US Dec retail sales rose 0.3%m/m (control group rose 0.5%m/m, est. 0.4%m/m) and solid consumer activity into year-end was affirmed by US National Retail Federation citing a +4.1% lift over the 2018 holiday period and especially strong online sales (+14.6%).

  • US Jan Philly Fed index at 17.0 soundly beat expectations (est. 3.7, prior 2.4) to retest mid-2019 highs and showed solid gains in employment and new orders components. The Jan NAHB housing index at 75 (est. 74) remained close to last month’s multi-year high of 76.

DJIA levels

DJIA

Overview
Today last price 29260
Today Daily Change 208.00
Today Daily Change % 0.72
Today daily open 29052
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 28636.5
Daily SMA50 28197.38
Daily SMA100 27506.31
Daily SMA200 26902.58
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 29106
Previous Daily Low 28854
Previous Weekly High 29020
Previous Weekly Low 28160
Previous Monthly High 28712
Previous Monthly Low 27324
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 29009.74
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 28950.26
Daily Pivot Point S1 28902
Daily Pivot Point S2 28752
Daily Pivot Point S3 28650
Daily Pivot Point R1 29154
Daily Pivot Point R2 29256
Daily Pivot Point R3 29406

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Signatures