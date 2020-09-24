Wall Street Close: S&P 500 recovers from correction territory

- Dow jones unofficially closes up 49.68 points or 0.19%.
- Nasdaq unofficially closes up 40.01 points or 0.38%.
- S&P 500 unofficially closes up 9.29 points or 0.29%.
US stocks managed to hang on to gains on Thursday even as US jobless claims rose unexpectedly. However, a surge in the sale of New Homes offered some positives in an otherwise dubious economic background.
Apple Inc AAPL, Amazon.com Inc AMZN, Nvidia Corp NVDA and Facebook Inc .FB.O, all rose which have all been the pandemics best performers so far.
However, the S&P 500 briefly fell 10% below the intraday record peak it hit Sept. 2 for the second time in recent days.
Dow constituents, considered a barometer of economic confidence, lagged the S&P 500.
Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had climbed 51.65 points, or 0.19%, to 26,814.78. The S&P 500 added 9.6 points, or 0.30%, to 3,246.52, while the Nasdaq Composite put on 39.28 points, or 0.37%, to 10,672.27.
on Thursday as data showed 870,000 Americans applied for jobless benefits in the week ended Sept. 19, up from 866,000 in the previous week, suggesting the jobs recovery may be running of steam.
Continuing claims also fell by less than expected.
Meanwhile, US housing data was strong.
New home sales for August smashed expectations, rising 4.8% m/m on top of a near 15% rise the previous month (a 1.2% fall was expected).
This marks the fourth monthly rise, helped by record-low mortgage rates, but also, anecdotally, people reassessing where they’d prefer to live in a pandemic world. This takes the annualised pace of sales to 1m, the highest since 2007. There was a 4.3% decline in the median selling price, even with the strong demand – reflecting the increase in the proportion of ‘cheaper’ properties sold,
analysts at ANZ bank explained.
SP 500 levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|3268.75
|Today Daily Change
|-12.50
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38
|Today daily open
|3281.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3402.75
|Daily SMA50
|3353.92
|Daily SMA100
|3208.03
|Daily SMA200
|3106.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3330.75
|Previous Daily Low
|3277.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3428.75
|Previous Weekly Low
|3291.5
|Previous Monthly High
|3522.75
|Previous Monthly Low
|3264.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3297.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3310.41
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3262.25
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3243.25
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3209
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3315.5
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3349.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3368.75
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates losses near two-month lows
The AUD/USD pair extended its recent sharp pullback from levels beyond the 0.7400 mark and witnessed some heavy selling for the fifth consecutive session. The downward momentum pushed the pair to two-month lows, around the 0.7030 level, closer to a previous strong resistance breakpoint.
EUR/USD bounces from fresh lows, risk skewed to the downside
EUR/USD trades in the 1.1670 price zone, as demand for the greenback eased during US trading hours, following dismal US employment-related data.
XAU/USD catches a bid at $1850 but the retracement may not be over
Gold has been moving in a downward trajectory since the greenback strength kicked in on 1st September. Since then, the greenback has broken out of consolidation zones in EUR/USD and most of the other majors.
Bitcoin and Ethereum rebound strongly and are poised for further gains
Bitcoin confirmed a 4-hour bear flag that got almost no continuation and went straight into a massive move towards $10,700. Similarly, Ethereum also bounced back up, although its bounce is comparatively weaker, it is trading at $347.
WTI: Oil sellers face rejection below $39.30 for third straight day
WTI fades the drop to sub-$39.30 levels for the third consecutive day. The repeated bear failure may entice buyers and yield a bounce. However, Sept. 18 high remains a level to beat for the bulls.