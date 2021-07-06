- US equities trim initial losses but stay pressured after a long weekend.
- ISM Services PMI eased more than expected in June.
- Energy stocks bear the burden of oil’s biggest drop in three months.
- DIDI slumps 20%, Amazon adds 4.7% on specific news.
Shares on the US bourses couldn’t get a warm welcome following an extended weekend as risk-aversion dominates the market. Even so, a slump in the US Treasury yields helped the tech-heavy Nasdaq to print mild gains.
Read: Forex Today: Risk aversion spurred demand for the greenback
The risk-off mood could be linked to the receding economic optimism concerning the US after the ISM Services PMI dropped below 63.5 forecast to 60.1 in June, versus 64.0 prior. Also weighing on the market sentiment were the fears of the coronavirus (COVID-19) variant. The strain called Epsilon, traced from California, gained major attention due to its resistance to the vaccines. Additionally magnifying the covid concerns were the chatters backing the third wave in the next one month or a two.
That said, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) drops 0.60%, or 208.98 points, to 34,577.37 whereas S&P 500 marks an 8.80 point of a daily loss, or 0.20%, to end Tuesday’s North American session around 4,343. On the contrary, Nasdaq adds 0.17% or 24.3 points to close at 14,663.60.
It’s worth noting that oil’s heaviest drop, not to forget the U-turn from October 2018 highs, weighed on the energy stocks. The black gold marked a notable downside as OPEC+ remains divided over the future action.
Company-specific updates shift the investors' focus on DIDI that keeps bearing the burden of China’s crackdown amid allegations of collecting private data that violated Beijing’s laws. Alternatively, Amazon welcomes new Chief Andy Jessy, replacing Jeff Bezos, with around 5.0% of a daily upside.
Looking forward, Minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be the key for the markets while the covid updates may offer intermediate entertainment.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounced from near 1.1800 but bears hold the grip
EUR/USD recovered from an intraday low at 1.1806 but holds in the red in the 1.1860 price zone. Softer than expected German data and slowing US economic progress triggered a run to safety.
GBP/USD bearish extension at doubt despite UK woes
UK Health Minister Sajid Javid noted that covid cases could soon rise above 100K a day. The UK Markit Construction PMI improved in June to 66.3 from the previous 64.2. GBP/USD battles with 1.3800 the bearish potential is limited in the near-term.
XAU/USD pares daily gains in sharp turnaround, trades above $1,790
XAU/USD managed to close above the 100-day SMA on Monday and extended its rebound on Tuesday. After climbing to its highest level in nearly 3 weeks at $1,815, however, gold made a sharp U-turn and was last seen posting small daily gains at $1,795.
Accurate Bitcoin fractal predicts BTC could jump to $48K before fatal crash to $16K
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next as it seems bound for a correction before higher highs.
The Fed is counting on the market to fix disarray in labor markets
Today’s US calendar includes the final PMI and the ISM services PMI, likely a small dip in each instance after record highs in May. The biggie will be tomorrow’s minutes of the last FOMC.