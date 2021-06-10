Wall Street Close: Bond buying propels S&P 500 to fresh record top

- All three US equity benchmarks post gains amid downbeat Treasury yields.
- S&P 500 refresh all-time high, DJI, Nasdaq also benefits from the market optimism.
- US inflation came in stronger-than-expected, ECB revised up growth, inflation projections.
Shares on the US bourses posted mild gains, despite the strong beat of US inflation figures, by the end of Thursday’s North American trading session.
The Fed’s groundwork to reject fears of sturdy prices could be held responsible for the limited market reaction to the key US Consumer Price Index (CPI). The headline US CPI marked the fastest jump since 2008 to 5.0% YoY while the Core CPI rallied to the highest in 30 years with a 3.8% figure.
On the other hand, the ECB revised up its GDP forecasts for 2021 and 2022 to 4.6% and 4.7% respectively while inflation is upwardly revised to 1.9% for 2021 and 1.5% for 2022. The bloc’s central bank matched wide market expectations of keeping the policy settings unchanged.
Amid these plays, S&P 500 Futures refreshed the record top with 4,249.74 before closing with a 0.47% daily gains, or 19.63 points upside, to 4,239.18. Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) and Nasdaq also posted mild gains on the day, adding 0.06% and 0.78% respectively to 34,466.24 and 14,020.33 in that order.
It’s worth noting that the US 10-year Treasury yields dropped to the fresh low since early March while the US dollar index snapped a two-day uptrend following the key data/events.
The stock-specifics suggest an upbeat earnings-backed rally in the shares of RH as well as Signet Jewelers, respectively up 16% and 14%. On the contrary, Nielsen dropped 4.7% on Morgan Stanley’s downgrade.
Given the recent news of an agreement over the US infrastructure spending, with an outlay of $1.2 trillion for eight years, the American equities may witness a positive close to the week. However, Friday’s Michigan Consumer Sentiment data and updates from the Group of Seven (G7) meeting will be the key to follow.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
