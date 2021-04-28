Wall Street Close: Benchmarks print mild losses despite S&P 500 refreshed record top

Wall Street settled with minor losses even as S&P 500 refreshed record top.
Fed maintains status quo, Powell refrains talking tapering.
Apple, Facebook beat revenue forecasts, Amazon eyed.
US President Biden’s “Joint Congress” speech will offer immediate direction, US GDP should be followed afterward.
US equity traders stayed unimpressed by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s assurance of prolonged easy money policies on Wednesday. The Wall Street benchmarks also end the key day with small losses, despite S&P 500’s initial run-up to refresh record top, as Fed sounds cautiously optimistic over economic catalysts like unemployment and inflation.
Not only the Fed-led drama but upbeat earnings from the tech giants like Apple and Facebook also couldn’t impress the US markets. The reason could be traced to the American policymakers’ dislike for President Joe Biden’s tax hike ahead of the first speech to the joint Congress, up for publishing around 01:00 AM GMT.
Amid these plays, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI30) turned out as the biggest loser of the day, down 0.48% or 164.55 points to 33,820.38. Nasdaq came in second with 0.28% losses on a day, or 39.19 points down to 14,051.03. Further, S&P 500 Futures closed with 0.08% daily downside following its brief run-up to the all-time high of 4,201.53.
Also portraying the market’s lack of interest could be the US 10-year Treasury yield that drop one basis point (bps) to 1.61%. However, the US dollar index (DXY) refreshed a two-month low with a heavy downside after the Fed.
Looking forward, investors will keep their eyes on US President Biden’s speech to confirm the details of the $4.0 trillion stimulus and how the Democratic Party member manages to stay tough China and other geopolitical issues.
Read: In first speech to Congress, US Pres. Biden to push $4 trillion spending plans – Reuters
Other than the US catalysts, the coronavirus (COVID-19) and vaccine updates, as well as earnings from Amazon, will be the key to watch on Thursday. On the economic calendar, the first reading of US Q1 GDP shouldn’t be missed.
Read: US Q1 GDP Preview: Eyes on inflation and FOMC as economic recovery gathers steam
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.