Wall Street close: Benchmarks jump back into the sea of red amid coronavirus-led risk-off

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • All the major three benchmarks, namely DJIA, SP500 and NQ100 register more than 3.0% losses.
  • Increasing numbers of coronavirus cases and emergencies declared in the key US states renew risk-off.
  • Global policymakers trying their best, the US jobs report awaited.

With the coronavirus-led risk aversion jumping back onto the front seat, Wall Street benchmarks fail to carry the previous day’s recovery by the end of Thursday.

The DJIA lost 970 points, 3.58%, to close at 26,121.28 whereas the Nasdaq Composite Index came in last with 3.10% loss, down 279.49 points, while closing around 8,738.59. Further, the S&P 500 Index also followed the suit by trimming 105.11 points, or 3.36%, to 3025.00.

The global investors turned furious with the first death in the UK, due to coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as news of emergency in California ahead of the rising toll in Seattle and King County. Also dimming the risk-tone was the BOC’s Poloz and BOE’s Carney while analysts at the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (ANZ) also cite increasing odds of the Fed’s another rate cut due to the heightened pressure from the virus. Earlier during the day, the risk-tone remained mildly positive as market-players sensed help from the multi-billion fiscal stimulus from the US, Italy and Asia.

The US 10-year treasury yields struggled around the record low of 0.901 to 0.909 by the end of Thursday.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) just crossed the wires stating 1.5 million barrels a day cut’s proposal for the OPEC+ group. This helps the oil prices, WTI currently around $46.07, to mitigate the risk-off declines.

On the data front, the US Factory Orders disappointed whereas the weakness in the Unit Labour Costs and Nonfarm Productivity joined the lines.

While the COVID-19 headlines are likely to be the key driver, markets will also follow the impacts of the US and Canadian employment data on Friday.

Read: US Non-Farm Payrolls February Preview: The first facts

DJIA levels

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 26086
Today Daily Change -848.00
Today Daily Change % -3.15%
Today daily open 26934
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 28222.6
Daily SMA50 28584.12
Daily SMA100 28142.47
Daily SMA200 27325.36
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 27086
Previous Daily Low 26028
Previous Weekly High 28616
Previous Weekly Low 24690
Previous Monthly High 29586
Previous Monthly Low 24690
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 26681.84
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 26432.16
Daily Pivot Point S1 26279.33
Daily Pivot Point S2 25624.67
Daily Pivot Point S3 25221.33
Daily Pivot Point R1 27337.33
Daily Pivot Point R2 27740.67
Daily Pivot Point R3 28395.33

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

