Wall Street close: Benchmarks closed in the green, DJIA markes second 1000 point gain in its history

- Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 1,171 points, or 4.5%, to end around 27,090.
- The S&P 500 added 4.2% and the NASDAQ added 3.9%.
US Benchmarks ended on Wednesday a great deal higher following what appears to be a centralised effort by bankers to address the outbreak of COVID-19 on an economic standpoint. We have seen the Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve and the Bank of Canada as the latest central bank to join the rate-cutting syndicate and US lawmakers putting together a huge package of funding to battle the crisis. At the same time, former Vice President Joe Biden won in Super Tuesday election contests which have started to clear the way for the Democratic nominee to go head to head with the incumbent President Donald Trump.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, climbed 1,171 points, or 4.5%, to end around 27,090, pulling back all of the 800 points lost in the prior session. The DJIA marked up its second gain of at least one thousand points for the 124-year-old equity index. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 4.2% and the NASDAQ added 3.9%.
In company news, stocks of UnitedHealth Group Inc were the biggest gainers in the Dow, closing up almost 11% following Biden's lead over Democratic rival Bernie Sanders. In other news, US lawmakers decided upon an $8 billion response to the coronavirus, approving more than $3 billion for developing treatments for COVID-19 and $2.2 billion for containment.
US data on the mend
Another attributing factor for good news for Wall Street today came in the US data. The rise in the US ISM non-manufacturing index from 55.5 to 57.3 in February ran counter to the recent Markit services report. "It was a one year high for the index. New orders rose to 63.1 vs 56.2. It will be important to watch the March data post the equity markets slump and Fed cut. Recent events suggest risks are strongly to the downside," analysts at ANZ Bank explained. We also saw construction growing with the ADP jobs rising 183k in Feb, broadly in line with the 170k consensus. There was a -82k downward revision to Jan's number to 209k.
DJIA levels
DJIA
|Overview
|Today last price
|26972
|Today Daily Change
|1150.00
|Today Daily Change %
|4.45
|Today daily open
|25822
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|28341.4
|Daily SMA50
|28615.32
|Daily SMA100
|28143.55
|Daily SMA200
|27317.54
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|27070
|Previous Daily Low
|25700
|Previous Weekly High
|28616
|Previous Weekly Low
|24690
|Previous Monthly High
|29586
|Previous Monthly Low
|24690
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|26223.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|26546.66
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|25324.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|24827.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|23954.67
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|26694.67
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|27567.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|28064.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
