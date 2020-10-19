Wall Street Close: Bears take over as stimulus clock ticks down

NEWS | | By Ross J Burland
  • Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.68 points or 1.39%.
  • The S&P 500  lost 56.44 points, or 1.62%.
  • Nasdaq Composite dropped 190.49 points, or 1.63%.

Unofficially, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 398.68 points or 1.39%, to 28,207.63, the S&P 500 lost 56.44 points, or 1.62%, to 3,427.37 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 190.49 points, or 1.63%, to 11,481.07.

The losses accrued later in the day as news spread that there had been no headway on stimulus talks. Wall Street's fear gauge VIX was rising for a sixth straight session also as election campaigns kicked into high gear.

The Tuesday deadline for lawmakers to agree on a deal is fast approaching but it now appears that a relief package is impossible ahead of the November 3rd elections.

Last week, the White House proposed a $1.8 trillion stimulus package that Pelosi rejected because it fell short of her demand for $2.2 trillion in aid.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that in order to push through an agreement before the election, it would have to be settled on by Tuesday.

Rising coronavirus cases sends investors to the sidelines

At the same time, rising coronavirus cases in parts of the United States is troubling investors who are now starting to take to the sidelines as states prepare to go back into lockdown.

Wisconsin, which has battled one of the worst coronavirus surges in the United States has had a judge on Monday reinstated restrictions. Then, in New Mexico, the governor there has warned that the state's healthcare resources might not be sufficient due to the surge in new cases.

According to a Reuters analysis, the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States last week rose 13% to more than 393,000, approaching levels last seen during a summer peak.

S&P 500 levels

 

Overview
Today last price 3458
Today Daily Change -44.50
Today Daily Change % -1.27
Today daily open 3502.5
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 3392.69
Daily SMA50 3404.86
Daily SMA100 3287.9
Daily SMA200 3121.43
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 3517.25
Previous Daily Low 3479.75
Previous Weekly High 3548.25
Previous Weekly Low 3441
Previous Monthly High 3587
Previous Monthly Low 3209.5
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 3502.92
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 3494.08
Daily Pivot Point S1 3482.42
Daily Pivot Point S2 3462.33
Daily Pivot Point S3 3444.92
Daily Pivot Point R1 3519.92
Daily Pivot Point R2 3537.33
Daily Pivot Point R3 3557.42

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD weighed by Wall Street’s slump

AUD/USD weighed by Wall Street’s slump

US indexes tried to advance at the beginning of the session, but soon gave up and dipped in the red amid no progress in a US stimulus package. AUD/USD challenging last week’s lows and bearish.

AUD/USD News

EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines

EUR benefited from the absence of EU headlines

The EUR/USD trades near a daily high of 1.1793, holding on to gains despite the risk-averse environment. No news are good news for the Union in a slow start to the week.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD remains capped below $1,900 area

XAU/USD remains capped below $1,900 area

Gold futures have opened the week on a positive tone, favoured by a mildly lower US dollar amid a brighter market mood. The yellow metal has bounced up at $1,896 low to regain Friday’s losses, yet unable to confirm above $1,900/20 resistance level.

Gold News

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP on the cusp of a massive price breakout

Ripple Price Prediction: XRP on the cusp of a massive price breakout

It seems that XRP is finally showing some bullish signs after months of sideways trading. In the past week, the digital asset lost close to $1 billion in market capitalization but has already recovered around $400 million in the past 24 hours. 

Read more

WTI falls into negatove territory; US stimulus talks failing

WTI falls into negatove territory; US stimulus talks failing

West Texas Intermediate crude had edged up on Monday and travelled between a range of $40.59 to as high as $41.21 earlier in the New York session. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures