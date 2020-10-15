Wall Street Close: Bears in control as uncertainty prevails

- The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.07%.
- The S&P500 fell 0.15%.
- The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.47%.
US stocks fell on Thursday as COVID-19 restrictions in Europe and prospects for a swell in the US wave dominated the headlines.
At the same time, the chance of a stimulus deal is disappearing over the horizon while a sharp lift in initial jobless claims weighed on risk appetite.
Consequently, the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.07% to end at 28,494.2 points, while the S&P500 fell 0.15% to 3,483.34 while the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.47% to 11,713.87.
Ahead of the November 3rd election and lawmakers were still at loggerheads about a stimulus plan.
The US President Donald Trump said he was willing to raise his offer of $1.8 trillion for a COVID19 relief package in order to reach an agreement with Democrats but the idea was shot down by his fellow Republican, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.
The House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said has also rejected the offer and stuck to her demand for a $2.2 trillion deal.
Meanwhile, the number of new people claiming unemployment benefits in the US had been trending down. However, today's data was not so promising.
The number of initial claims has shot up
''The latest weekly data showed the number of initial claims has shot up to 898k, well above the expected level. Continuing claims fell to just over 10 million from 10.9 million,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained, adding, ''unsurprisingly, jobs appear to be falling away quickest in the states where COVID-19 cases are plentiful.''
|Overview
|Today last price
|3474.75
|Today Daily Change
|-16.25
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47
|Today daily open
|3491
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|3376.52
|Daily SMA50
|3398.8
|Daily SMA100
|3279.15
|Daily SMA200
|3119.24
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|3533
|Previous Daily Low
|3481.5
|Previous Weekly High
|3483
|Previous Weekly Low
|3356.75
|Previous Monthly High
|3587
|Previous Monthly Low
|3209.5
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|3501.17
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|3513.33
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|3470.67
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|3450.33
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|3419.17
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|3522.17
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|3553.33
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|3573.67
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
